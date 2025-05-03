Check the facts, Jokowi's article entitled Pope Francis Glows





Jakarta (Antara / Jacx) – A download at X Showing the screenshots that cited the words of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo who called the coffin of Pope Francis. He is known, President PRABOWO SUBIANTO sent the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, the vice-minister of finance Thomas Djiwandono, the Minister of Rights Human Natalius Pigai, and the former Minister of ESDM, Ignasius Jonan, to attend the funeral of the church church, in the Vatian. The following narration in the download: “Joko Widodo: the noble chest of Pope Francis has expressed light, it has become a story in my life.” However, is it true that Jokowi's article claims that Pope Francis is shining? The screenshot of the article that tells Jokowi says that the Francis Pope coffin shines. In fact, the title of the article in the screenshot is a montage. (X) Explanation: Based on the Antara's search, no article has been found indicating that Jokowi has published a statement as claims in the circulation of download. However, between finding other articles with similar elements, namely the same photo, the same date and the same media source, entitled different, namely “Why does Prabowo Utus Jokowi witness Pope Francis funeral?“This article was published on the tempo page on April 26, 2025. The content of the article discussed the background and the responses of the advantages and disadvantages linked to the decision of President Prabowo suffered to appoint Joko Widodo as a special delegation of the president to attend the funeral procession of Francis Pope in the Vatican. The president of the MPR, Ahmad Muzani, described the appointment of Jokowi of the special envoy of the president to attend the funeral of Pope Francis in the Vatican, because Jokowi had met in person during the visit of Indonesia in September 2024 Check the facts: Hoaks! Jokowi's article which indicates that his diploma is missing Check the facts: Hoaks! Soeharto's video commented on an alleged use of false diplomas Read also: Special delegation transmitting the president's message during the funeral of the Pope Reporter: Jacx team

Publisher: Indriani

