The curious case of Amaravati: Andhra CM Naidu Ambitious Capital Dream was launched, interrupted and restarted

Prime Minister Narendra modified has revived construction work for Amaravati, the capital of Andhra Pradesh, on May 2.

Modi has laid the foundations for and inaugurated up to 94 projects of a value Friday, 57,962 crore for Andhra Pradesh during a mega event in Velagapudi. The projects include five towers of the Amaravati government complex, the high court and the building of the legislative assembly, to name only a few.

Naidu, whose TDP is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, had proposed Amaravati as a futuristic capital, strategically located between Vijayawada and Gunutur in Andhra Pradesh a decade when he was the Minister -Chief. Modi had then laid the Amaravati foundation stone on October 22, 2015, during his first mandate as PM, during an event in the Gunur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The Government of the TDP at the time, led by Naidu, had initiated some development work to be interrupted by the next government of the Ysr Congress Party led by the Minister-in-chief Jagan Mohan Reddy (2019-2024).

33,000 acres of 30,000 farmers The previous Naidu government (between 2014 and 2019) brought together around 33,000 acres of fertile agricultural land of 30,000 farmers in 29 state villages for the dream of ambitious capital. The farmers were promised land plots after development, as well as monetary advantages, in return.

However, the work stopped after the Telugu party of AMA (TDP) lost power in 2019, and the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) formed the government. Head Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to have three state capitals instead of Amaravati. The Reddy administration said that Amaravati was not sustainable.

With the NDA led by the TDP, again in June 2024, Naidu decided to resume work on its dream project, which has been pending for about 10 years now in the midst of uncertainty, legal tangles and political disorders.

Like a dream that comes true: Modi Friday, in revival, Modi praises Naidu. When I was Gujarat CM, I used to observe CM Chandrababu Naidu, he said, stressing how Naidus' first efforts in the Hyderabads sector inspired his own initiatives as Gujarat CM.

Today, I stand on the sacred land of Amaravati. When I look at Amaravati, it doesn't look like a city, it looks like a dream that comes true. It looks like a New Andhra Pradesh, a new Amaravati, said Modi

Amaravati was envisaged as the new state capital for the first time in 2014, when Andhra Pradesh was branched off in two states and Hyderabad became the capital of Telangana.

Of the Friday, 57,962 crosses of projects launched by PM Modi, 49,000 crores are reserved for 74 major infrastructure projects in Amaravati, in particular the construction of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the Secretariat, the High Court and the residences for the courts of justice.

Modi has also laid the foundation stone for a project at the DRDO missile Tessile Center, is worth 1,459 crores, for Unity Mall, Visakhapatnam, Dpiit, is worth 100 crore. He also threw the foundation stone for the rail of the Guntakal-Mallappa Overbridge door, which will be built at a cost of 293 crores in more than six new national highway projects of a value 3,176 Core.

Modi also inaugurated eight national motorway projects completed built at a cost of 3,680 crore.

Amravati is Naidu's dream, ten years old, the chief minister. In 2015, the construction of projects in Amaravati was estimated 27,097 crores. In 2025, the cost increased roughly 64,721 crores, according to estimates.

When Amaravati's idea was launched for the first time in 2014, Ys Jagan Mohan Reddy, then in opposition, decided to support him in the Assembly. Reddy, however, criticized the acquisition of fields of 33,000 acres of fields, where three cultures can be cultivated per year, for the construction of the capital.

In October 2015, Reddy did not attend the stone installation ceremony of the Amaravati Foundation where Prime Minister Modi was the main guest. Later, the YSR congress allegedly alleged that a terrestrial scam worth thousands of crores had taken place in the capital area.

In the perspective of the 2019 Assembly polls, Jagan Mohan Reddy reassured the public they are attached to Amaravati as a capital. He also built a house in Tadepalli in Amaravati before the elections and moved.

Change of diet Things changed when TDP lost power in 2019 and the Congress of Ysr under us Jagan Reddy came to power. On December 17, 2019, Minister -in -chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the last day of the first session of the then assembly, announced three capitals for Andhra Pradesh.

If you look at South Africa, there are three capitals there. Perhaps legislative capital can be placed in Amaravati. Executive capital can be placed at Visakhapatnam and the High Court of Kurnool. He said Amaravati needed 1.9 Lakh crores for construction, which the state cannot afford.

In March 2022, however, the law on the three capitals was repealed. Jagan Reddy said, however, that he was attached to three capitals and that his government would bring stronger legislation to the future.

Ghost Capital Amaravati From 2019 to 2024, the ambitious project was not affected. Farmers have deposited petitions before the courts, organized demonstrations requiring the continuity of the initial plan for Amaravati.

Images of partially built buildings and abandoned plots have earned Amaravati a reputation for a gang capital. Most infrastructure projects have been blocked or put aside. International collaborations, especially with Singapore and Japanese companies, have expired or reduced operations.

A report in 2023 of the Controller and General Auditor (CAG) raised questions on expenditure models, inconsistencies in land attributions and cost exceedations in capital work. By 2019, more than 15,000 crore had already been spent, with little visible progress.

Amravati will allow the vision of “Swarna Andhra”.

On March 5, 2022, the High Court of Andhra Pradesh said that the Legislative Assembly did not have the power to change the capital. He also imposed a time limit for the construction of Amaravati. The government of Andhra Pradesh moved the Supreme Court against this verdict. The case is pending.

In June 2024, the TDP returned to power after winning the elections of the Assembly of Andhra Pradesh with the help of the BJP and Jana Sena of Pawan Kalyan, and Naidu revived his dream of capital from Amaravati.