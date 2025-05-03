The High Java Prosecutor's Office is has a Routine recitation of Dzulhijjah 1446 h – Orient of the Java East prosecutor

Surabaya welcomed the arrival of Dzulhijah 1446 Hijri, the Java East Java prosecutor's office organized a routine study of mental / spiritual training at Sasana Adhyaks Hall on Friday May 2, 2025. This activity presented DRS speakers. H. Achmad Mu'afi, M.AG., who delivered Tausiah with the theme “welcoming the Dzulhijah 1446 h”.

The event began by reading the Holy Quran, followed by various implementation committees. Hundreds of employees of the Java East High Procutors office also assisted and followed throughout the recitation with solemnity.

In his talent, Drs. H. Achmad Mu'afi, M.AG. Commenting on Dzulhijah's priority as one of the noble months of Islam, in which there are many major practices, including pilgrimage and sacrifice. He delivers the spiritual message of the values ​​of the sacrifice, the piety and the reflection of the trip of Abraham and his family, which is the basis of the implementation of the pilgrimage.

In addition, the speaker also recalled the importance of the purification of intention and the strengthening of faith, in particular for employees who have the possibility of carrying out the pilgrimage this year, to become a hajj which is Mabrur and bring positive changes after the return of the Holy Land.

This recitation is part of the efforts of mental and spiritual promotion of the employee of the Office of the Oriental Java Prosecutor to be firmer in religious values, as well as momentum to strengthen unity and improve the personal quality of the exercise of their functions of state servants.