



When Donald J. Trump was the first in the White House to try to conclude a trade agreement with China, Beijing tried to create the favor of the American president by prohibiting all the variants of the powerful synthetic fentanyl opioid. Now, as China and the United States are in an impasse in a bitter trade war that has rolled the world, offering more to stem the fentanyl flow and the chemicals used to do it could be an option for China. Beijing has been cooperation on fentanyl for years as a lever effect in its broader relationship with the United States. The decision to prohibit all the variants in 2019 came after President Trump accused China not to do enough to stop the flow of drugs in the United States, and the question of fentanyl is increasingly tangled in a wider commercial dispute. China also agreed at that time to participate in compensation jointly application of fentanyl laws with the United States. The movements led President Trump to rent the Chinese chief, Xi Jinping, for having made a wonderful humanitarian gesture.

With the new Trump administration, China had to face even greater pressure to make more to repress the export of chemical precursors used to make fentanyl. The administration cited fentanyl as the reason for the twice imposing twice additional rates of 10% on China in February and March. On Friday, the Trump administration also closed a flaw that said it allowed small amounts of chemical precursors to be shipped to the United States without being detected. Trump, who claims that China has cheated on trade with the United States for decades, also increased prices on most Chinese products to a minimum of 145%. China responded with prices from top to bottom sky, promising to fight until the end of what Beijing calls blackmail. But there are signs that the two parties could seek a way to defuse a trade war which should lead to the economic growth of countries and around the world. The Chinas Ministry of Commerce said on Friday that it was asking the requests of senior US officials to start negotiations, although it insisted that Beijing would only accept if the United States was sincerity. Return to Fentanyl could be a way to break the dead end. China plans to present an offer to deepen cooperation with the United States to fight against the flow of fentanyl, according to a person familiar with the question that spoke with Chinese officials. This plan would include the sending of Beijing Top Security official to Washington to break ice in commercial talks. China said it wanted the Trump administration to cancel its prices before the two countries keep talks. The person said Beijing hopes that a commitment to work with the United States on fentanyl would smooth the way for two governments to simultaneously reduce their prices a way of saving their faces.

To demonstrate China's severity, the person said, Beijing has exploited Wang Xiaohong, Minister of China for Public Security and a close ally of Mr. XI, to conduct such discussions with the United States on fentanyl. The news that China weighed on the concerns of Trump's administrations concerning the role of Chinese in the fentanyl trade was reported for the first time by the Wall Street Journal. Mr. Wangs' relationship with Mr. Xi dates back to at least the 1990s, when he was deputy chief of the public security office in Fuzhou, the capital of the coastal province of Fujian, at a time when Mr. XI was this Citys official.

Mr. Wang is also director of the national drugs of Chinas drugs, and as such, he Talks held Via the video in January with Rahul Gupta, the director of the Drug Control Office White Houses under former President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Wang said that the two parties had made positive progress in the past year on drug control. Offering unilaterally to do more to approach the scourge of fentanyl would be a slight change for China, which had declared in recent months that it was willing to cooperate with the United States on fentanyl, but not if it was forced to do it with prices.

China has been bristling by the accusations that it is responsible for the fentanyl crisis in the United States, saying that it is rather a reflection of Washingtons' failure to solve social problems in America. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in March criticized the prices imposed on the grounds that China was to do more on fentanyl, saying that the United States should not come back well with evil. This month, the government has published a white paper detailing the ways it works to control fentanyl, in particular using technologies such as artificial intelligence. He said it was opposed to the tips of his fingers and the buck-cassing on the issue. Shen Dingli, an international international relations scholarship holder in Shanghai, said that China has the ability to divert fentanyl trade. China is one of the most effective countries in the world in terms of control, said Shen, who was not aware of Chinese plans to offer fentanyl lectures.

The fentanyl problem has never been an insoluble technical problem, he added. This is just a political problem that can be solved in seconds as long as there is sincerity.

Fentanyl cooperation was frozen in 2022 after a visit to Taiwan by the room lecturer, Nancy Pelosi. The talks only resumed after Mr. Xi held a summit with President Biden in November 2023 and Washington accepted that Beijing requires that US sanctions be lifted on a legislative institute led by the Chinas Ministry of Public Security. Last September, Chinese officials widened the list of precursor chemicals requiring surveillance. Despite this, the application is in a way a cat and mouse game, as producers can develop alternative chemicals. Complicating more things is the fact that many precursor chemicals are also used to make legal pharmaceutical drugs.

