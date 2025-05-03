Meet Action Amanda, The Johnsons 500-An Hour Kids Derviteur





IT is completely a photograph. Boris Johnson storing in a costume of Tyrannosaurus Fanta-Orange, his Carrie wife in a Triceratops Green Forest and Sandwich outfit, in normal clothes, is Amanda Frolich. Or Action Amanda, as the 55 -year -old artist is better known to the delicious mummies in western London.

Frolich, whom Carrie describes as the best artist on the market, has become the interpreter of Johnsons for children for the birthday parties of their elder, Wilf and their child in the middle, Romy. Their youngest, Frank, will probably get the frolich treatment when he was two years old in July. But she also worked for Beckhams, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and a British B-Listers pocket.

Why are his festive coins in such a fierce request? See this photo of Dinosaur, Taken last month at Wilfs Fifth Birthday Bash and published on the Instagram account, made, the mother of a two -year -old energetic child called Reggie, Want on the Amanda.

Frolich, a former fitness instructor, said that the secret of her success was personality and energy Vicki Couchman for the Sunday Times Fortunately, in addition to private evenings, where its prices start at 495 an hour, it takes 23 lessons per week in London clubs and nurseries (25 per child). Wednesday morning, I take Reggie to Jaegos House, a club of members of Swish Childrens in Kensal Rise, west of London, to join one of the weekly sessions of frolichs (included in the price of members). There are 13 small children, some babies, mothers, nannies and, briefly, a father. What is my name? Frolich makes fun of a screaming dinosaur song. Amanda! Some of the older children cry. Is it Amanda or Action Amanda? She blows even stronger. Action Amanda! They howl. Reggie shoots my arm and whispers: I want to go home. In short, he looks terrified. For a novice, frolich energy is a lot. A few moments later, she plays the classics on the audio system Head, shoulders, knees and toes; Bus wheels; Row, row, put your boat And leaves some colorful coil accessories. Now Reggie is hung. Frolich produces large loot maracas, lots of plastic dinosaurs, bags of colored sticks and so on for different songs. Its accessory bags are transported to the birthday parties, which follow a format similar to the classes. Vicki Couchman for the Sunday Times It has become a market leader in the upper end of the industry. Children's parties are now on average 524, according to a survey published last week. Parents across the country reintegrate their expenses for such celebrations or completely cancel them. But for those who live in privileged bubbles, blow thousands of people on Ottalie or Ottos, the third anniversary Bash remains a fact. A friend who works in events recently helped organize a five -year party. It costs 4,700. There were ice and sweet stations, cocktails and several artists. Paying for a party organizer, preferably entertainment by Sharky & George, which is managed by two old Etonians, or Tarka based in Notting Hill is standard. Large balloons often come from Bloom & Balloon (300 for the ultimate ball package) while personalized cakes often come from Bakery Short & Sweet (Prix 85 to 200 Plus). Then there is the race on the arms of the festive bag. It's out of control. Some of them must be 30 to 40 years old, explains a mother of three children based in the Hampshire. Its nerve pistols, t-shirts, personalized key rings and a ton of discharge. Back in our class, Frolich leads his pink loads to the room, pretending to trample and prowl like dinosaurs. It is a question of moving them, she says, in pause with her identity theft of Tyrannosaurus. After 40 minutes of dance, singing, jumping and t-rexing, Frolich brings out the big pistol. A bubble pistol, in fact, that any parent of a small child is a guaranteed success. The whirlwind is finished; Reggie is struck. She apologizes to the mothers that she will not be next week because she was performing at a one -year party in Saudi Arabia. Naturally. After having abandoned Reggie to the Clubs Creche, I meet frolich in the CAF below. The energy is everything, she said, commanding a macchiato. Amandas Action Club is all about me, personality and energy. As a teacher, without it, you will have trouble. Where does this endless energy come from? He could be an unmatched ADHD, she said, cackling. Practice what you preach. This is what he always falls to. I eat healthy, I don't drink, I don't smoke. I can see why inflatable johnsons like the outdoors. Having started her career as a leisure center fitness instructor, she moved into children's holidays in 2003 and seems really passionate about obtaining preschool children. In addition, she is discreet. Frolich met Johnson for the first time a few years ago, when he was mayor of London and that she accosted him at the town hall on infantile obesity. This brief meeting came only years later, by coincidence, Carrie came to the action of Amanda lessons with her firstborn, Wilf. Since then, Frolich has played five times during parties for their children. What do their parenting look like? It is humor and pleasure, she said vaguely. His business crashed for a period in 2013, when each child wanted Elsa to Frozen during their party, and she finally included a Frozen Sketch in his routine. But Action Amanda is again prospered now and has recently been chased by one of the richest families in the world, which she cannot name publicly. Frolich often signs confidentiality agreements before her concerts, including when she worked for Jolie and Pitt, when they were based in London and before their bitter divorce. Few women can ask a Hollywood actor to carry their bags in the van, she says. Frolich, above, leads a third birthday party on the frozen theme for Boris and Carrie Johnsons Middle Child, Romy Carrie Johnson / Instagram His first celebrity concert took place in 2006, performing for Victoria and David Beckhams Childrens Charity before their World Cup gala dinner that evening. During the evening charity auction, Wayne Rooney offered $ 150,000 to party not with Action Amanda but with Sean Diddy Combs. On stage, the rapper now in disgrace promised the highest tenderer on a Saturday night in New York with him, adding: I promise, your ass will wake up on Wednesday next to me. (Coleen Rooney would have Kiboshed the evening.) Quickly, then, let's go back to children's holidays. Parents spend much more, explains Frolich. It saddens me, because the emphasis is not on the real artist. I think the past was going soon. It now seems that it is the size of the balloon decor, or the colorful of the pasture table [of food]. Everything is very aesthetic. Parents opt for a white inflatable castle engraved with the name of their child. In other words, everything is chosen with Instagram tastes in mind. Fortunately, FROLich focus is different. She raised 40,000 to make a pilot for a television series which aims to fight against obesity by encouraging children to become active. She attributes her passion to make the children healthier to her education on an area of ​​the Council in Greenford, in western London, with her father, her dairy and her mother, a goalkeeper. Being raised in an area, there were other children and, at the time, we were able to play, she said. I was the only girl playing with boys. Frolich, who has a 20-year-old daughter, Bibi, a trainee midwife, with her school husband, Jason, a landscape gardener, seems imperturbable by plunging into the life of the super-privégié. As an artist, we see the extravagance of the most incredible things beyond belief, she says, lowering her macchiato in two sips. I think no one should be tried for it. If you can afford it, a children's birthday party is so special.

