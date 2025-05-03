Win for Maine while Trump officials agree to stop the freeze for school funding | Maine





The Trump administration has agreed not to freeze the funds to the Maine schools, a victory for a state that was targeted by the president for his support for the rights of the transgender.

In a regulation disclosed on Friday, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said it would stop all efforts to retain funds for a children's nutrition program in Maine. The USDA had suspended these dollars after the Maine officials said that the state would not comply with the requirements of Donald Trumps that Trans girls could participate in girls sports.

In February, when the president directly threatened to revoke the financing of the state at a meeting of the White House with the governors, Janet Mills, Democratic Governor of Maines, had answered, you see in court, in a largely shared exchange.

The Maine then continued the USDA last month to maintain its funding and agreed on Friday to remove its trial in exchange for the restoration of the funds.

It is good to feel a victory like this, said the governor of a press conference, Portland Press Herald reported. I was standing at the White House and facing the President of the United States, I told him that I saw him in court. Well, we saw it in court and we won.

The governor said the USDA had frozen funds for a program that helps feed 172,000 children in the state, the newspaper reported.

The USDA did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

The regulations indicate that the USDA and Brooke Rollins, the Secretary of Agriculture, agree to refrain from freezing, dismiss or interfere with access to the state of the maines to the American funds of the Department of Agriculture on the basis of alleged violations of title IX without first following all the legally required procedures.

The Trump administration had allegedly alleged that Maines' policy of allowing the participation of young transgender people in sports violated title IX, the anti-discrimination law.

Maines' lawyers argued that the children's nutrition program had received or receive more than $ 1.8 million for the current financial year. The previous funds which have been allocated but which are currently inaccessible total more than $ 900,000, according to the trial. The complaint also indicated that the program provided approximately $ 3 million, which is generally awarded every July for the sponsor program for summer meals and meals reimbursement.

A federal judge had ordered the Trump administration to get rid of funds last month after concluding that Maine was likely to succeed in its legal dispute.

Aaron Frey, the Maine Attorney General, said in a statement on Friday: it is unfortunate that my office had to resort to the federal court just so that the USDA complies with the law and its own regulations.

But we are happy that the trial has now been resolved and that Maine continues to receive funds as indicated by the Congress to feed vulnerable children and adults.

The regulations do not affect another current prosecution brought by the Trump administration against the Maine Ministry of Education on its Policy for Trans athletes.

Mills said on Friday that it was convinced that the state would also prevail in this case, Portland Press Herald reported. The governor, who said that the dispute focused on the defense of the rights of the States, added: these intimidation tactics, we will not tolerate them.

