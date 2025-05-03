



The emotional response of Prime Minister Modi in the terrorist attack of Pahalgam has sparked strong political support and calls for decisive reprisals, leaders like Nara Lokesh urging a daring action against terrorism supported by Pakistan.

Hyderabad: In a rare manifestation of emotion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi seemed visibly shaken during a recent meeting with the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, N. Chandrababu Naidu. Naidu, recalling their interaction, noted that the usually composed PM was deeply affected by the terrorist attack on Pahalgam, Jammu and Cashmire, which led to the death of 26 Hindu pilgrims. Modi described the incident as “heartbreaking” and reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to national security, declaring: “For me, the nation is still first.” Nara Lokesh statement During a public rally, Nara Lokesh, secretary general of the Telugu party of the AUM (TDP), expressed strong feelings concerning the attack. He said: “The solution to a hundred Pakistanis is the Namo missile,” using the term “Namo” to designate Prime Minister Modi. This declaration highlights the frustration of the increased public and calls for decisive action against terrorism. Support from the management of Andhra Pradesh Chief Deputy Minister Pawan Kalyan also extended his support to Prime Minister Modi, highlighting the seriousness of the situation. “Pahalgam's terrorist attack was the darkest day in the whole country,” said Kalyan. “Prime Minister Modi conducts the country through these difficult times and has assured all citizens that severe actions will be taken against the authors of terrorism.” Head Minister Naidu has echoed similar feelings, declaring: “We are with you, Prime Minister Modi. The five andhra Pradesh people are with you, the whole country is with you.” He congratulated Moda for his dedication and resolution in the face of such adversity. National and international reactions Pahalgam's attack sparked a general condemnation both at the national and international level. Indian President Droupadi Murmu called him as a “vile and inhuman act”, while vice-president Jagdeep Dhankhar called him “reprehensible”. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh described this as a “act of cowardice”. On the international level, the United Nations Secretary General Antnio Guterres condemned the attack, stressing that attacks on civilians are unacceptable in all circumstances. Pahalgam's tragic events have united to united political leaders through India in their call for justice and stronger measures against terrorism. Prime Minister's response reflects his deep concern for the security of the country, while leaders like Nara Lokesh defend robust reprisals. While surveys continue, the nation remains firm in its commitment to fight against terrorism and to ensure the security of its citizens.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/india-has-a-namo-missile-tdps-nara-lokesh-warns-pakistan-with-shout-out-to-pm-modi-2025-05-02-988392

