Minister of Revolutionary Pu Flyover Sitinjau Lauik, Andre Rosiade: the commitment of Prabowo Bangun

Minister of Public Works (PU) Dody Hanggodo With the vice-president of the VI commission of the House of Representatives of the Gartindra faction, Andre Rosiade, led a revolutionary construction of Fly-Over JEVERJAU LAUIK, PANORAMA 1. This road is known to be a particular attention from President PRABOWO SUBIANTO was built in government cooperation with a commercial entity (PPP) of RP2.7 billion.

The winding point was carried out on Saturday (3/5/2025), also assisted by members of the House of Representatives Commission against Zigo Rolanda, the governor of West Sumatra, Mahyeldi, assistant of the Amran, the recent of the recent mayor of Padang Fadly Amran, the recent of Padouang and the recent of Padkopimda and the Center. Representative of Hutama Karya as manager. The ministry also attended by the Managing Director, broom chief in the ranks.

Andre Rosiade said this development of the struggle from the era of the governor of West Sumatra Irwan Prayitno and Nasrul (IP-NA) followed by Mahyeldi-Ady. Finally, it can be executed in the Mahyeldi-Vasko era. Andre also thanked the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

“Thanks to Mr. President Jokowi, who was previously an intense communication from the start. Mr. Jokowi immediately called the Minister of Public Works at the time, Mr. Basuki. It was difficult to coordinate with the Ministry of Finance which was immediately contacted by Mr. Jokowi. Thank you God, thanks to cooperation, all were executed,” said Andre in a declared statement.

The vice-president of the Gartindra DPR RI faction said that President Prabowo had approved and that his contract had also been signed. Andre stressed that Prabowo was determined to build West Sumatra (West Sumatra).

“Although the presidential election lost in the west of Sumatra, Pak Prabowo remains determined to build West Sumatra. This commitment is not only the Lauik Fo Sitinjau, but helping all the work of Mahyeldi-Vasko to evolve quickly to build West Sumatra. The elections and Pilkada were finished in order to work together in the building,” said the president of the West

In addition to Sitinjau LAUIK, said that the Minister of Public Works, DDY HANGGODO also saw and stored the damaged cold water road. On this occasion, Andre asked Dody to pay attention to several regions of West Sumatra.

“In Padang, we will try to clean the flood at Jondul Rawang. In Bukittinggi, Pasar Bawah.

Andre Rosiade insisted that he did not question the origin of political parties, which is important to build West Sumatra. Andre has once again confirmed Prabowo's commitment to the construction of West Sumatra.

“I have no deal of the party. But I agreed to build West Sumatra. It is President Prabowo's commitment to help Mahyeldi-Basko and Regent and Wako in Sumbar to accelerate the development of West Sumatra,” Andre said.

On this occasion, Andre again thanked President Prabowo, former president Jokowi, the Minister of Public Works, Minister Soe Erick Thohir and others.

“Phase two FO Sitinjau LAUIK must be continued because the road conditions which are often landslides are very dangerous for motorists and also the community,” said Andre.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Public Works, DDY HANGGODO, thanked all those who had helped the construction of FO SITINJAU LAUIK with the PPP system. Dody said he would take the development plan into West Sumatra into account.

“Thank you for the invitation to make a revolutionary today. God wants it, we will often visit to see the real conditions of the development of West Sumatra. We see this road through the morphology of the mountains. We also understand that the west of Sumat there are plates and earthquakes. We really take into account all development plans, in particular the bridge which is resistant or safe.

Dody also said that this construction was aimed at reducing the high number of accidents. This aims to facilitate the economy, in particular of the residues and cities in Padang, which depends on this path.

“Development through the PPP scheme. PT Hutama Karya is responsible for development, maintenance and operation. We are grateful to PT HK as an initiator of a 2.7 km track which requires RP funds 2.7 Billions. It has started active since April 25, 2025. And this requires the active role of the governor and the regional head for land problems,” he said.

In addition, Dody asked Andre Rosiade and Zigo to help the loan process to use land at the Ministry of Forests (Kemehut). The goal, so that it can be done quickly and not blocked.

“We will show the real progress towards the community. Mr. Andre and Mr. Zigo” terrorize “from West Sumatra. But Mr. Andre is more often. We appreciate the two different parties but we are very good at working for West Sumatra,” he said.

Dody said it was President Prabowo's commitment. He also asked for community assistance for fluid development development.

“This is part of its commitment that we have to finish well and properly. We ask for help and prayers for all so that this process is going smoothly. Sorry because it is a little late for construction. Because the planning process must be more precise,” he concluded.

Response from the governor of West Sumatra

West Sumatra Governor Mahyeldi said it was a very long wait. He admitted that he had long planned the development of West Sumatra, he also thanked Andre Rosiade for supporting West Sumatra.

“Since we have been Wako Padang, the deputy for West Sumatra, Nasrul Abit, has started to initiate and plan.

Mahyeldi said that in 2018, the KNKT had prohibited the Sitinjau road, then passed. But, he said, there is no other way.

“If you don't do it, Pak Andre, maybe it was not built in a quick time. I hope that after this stage, the second step is directly indicated by Bang Andre. This FO extends 2.7 km from Indarung Lubuk Kilang, I hope there is no obstacle,” he said.

The provincial government of West Sumatra said that Mahyeldi, for the acceleration of this development, had formed an acceleration team.

“Already in coordination with the room, God wants, about the forest of 8.6 hectares was written by the leaders. There are 10.1 hectares of 10 families were socialized by BPN.

The same has been said, a member of the House of Representatives Commission against Zigo Rolanda. He said that the people of West Sumatra would like to thank President Prabowo suffered for showing the gravity of the construction of West Sumatra.

“Thank you, Mr. Andre Rosiade, who has fought for the FO Sitinjau realized. With the PPP program, the memorandum of understanding was carried out some time ago. That is to say that there is already a legal certainty.

Reminds in Zigo that West Sumatra was along Bukit Barisan. Crossing by several plates, such as Sumatra, Sianok, Suliki and others.

“We, in Commission V, reminded the Ministry of Public Works to study more deeply. The question of legal certainty and the budget is correct, but we highlight more in in -depth studies. Thank you to the Minister of Public Works and all the stakeholders. We already have the experience of Kelok 9, hope that it can also be made a good place for the MPMs in the rest area”, concluded Zigo.

