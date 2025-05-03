Politics
Minister of Revolutionary Pu Flyover Sitinjau Lauik, Andre Rosiade: the commitment of Prabowo Bangun
Jakarta –
Minister of Public Works (PU) Dody Hanggodo With the vice-president of the VI commission of the House of Representatives of the Gartindra faction, Andre Rosiade, led a revolutionary construction of Fly-Over JEVERJAU LAUIK, PANORAMA 1. This road is known to be a particular attention from President PRABOWO SUBIANTO was built in government cooperation with a commercial entity (PPP) of RP2.7 billion.
The winding point was carried out on Saturday (3/5/2025), also assisted by members of the House of Representatives Commission against Zigo Rolanda, the governor of West Sumatra, Mahyeldi, assistant of the Amran, the recent of the recent mayor of Padang Fadly Amran, the recent of Padouang and the recent of Padkopimda and the Center. Representative of Hutama Karya as manager. The ministry also attended by the Managing Director, broom chief in the ranks.
Andre Rosiade said this development of the struggle from the era of the governor of West Sumatra Irwan Prayitno and Nasrul (IP-NA) followed by Mahyeldi-Ady. Finally, it can be executed in the Mahyeldi-Vasko era. Andre also thanked the 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).
Scroll to continue with content
“Thanks to Mr. President Jokowi, who was previously an intense communication from the start. Mr. Jokowi immediately called the Minister of Public Works at the time, Mr. Basuki. It was difficult to coordinate with the Ministry of Finance which was immediately contacted by Mr. Jokowi. Thank you God, thanks to cooperation, all were executed,” said Andre in a declared statement.
The vice-president of the Gartindra DPR RI faction said that President Prabowo had approved and that his contract had also been signed. Andre stressed that Prabowo was determined to build West Sumatra (West Sumatra).
“Although the presidential election lost in the west of Sumatra, Pak Prabowo remains determined to build West Sumatra. This commitment is not only the Lauik Fo Sitinjau, but helping all the work of Mahyeldi-Vasko to evolve quickly to build West Sumatra. The elections and Pilkada were finished in order to work together in the building,” said the president of the West
In addition to Sitinjau LAUIK, said that the Minister of Public Works, DDY HANGGODO also saw and stored the damaged cold water road. On this occasion, Andre asked Dody to pay attention to several regions of West Sumatra.
“In Padang, we will try to clean the flood at Jondul Rawang. In Bukittinggi, Pasar Bawah.
Andre Rosiade insisted that he did not question the origin of political parties, which is important to build West Sumatra. Andre has once again confirmed Prabowo's commitment to the construction of West Sumatra.
“I have no deal of the party. But I agreed to build West Sumatra. It is President Prabowo's commitment to help Mahyeldi-Basko and Regent and Wako in Sumbar to accelerate the development of West Sumatra,” Andre said.
On this occasion, Andre again thanked President Prabowo, former president Jokowi, the Minister of Public Works, Minister Soe Erick Thohir and others.
“Phase two FO Sitinjau LAUIK must be continued because the road conditions which are often landslides are very dangerous for motorists and also the community,” said Andre.
|
Photo: Minister of the Revolutionary Pu Flyover Sitinjau Lauik (Doc Special)
Meanwhile, the Minister of Public Works, DDY HANGGODO, thanked all those who had helped the construction of FO SITINJAU LAUIK with the PPP system. Dody said he would take the development plan into West Sumatra into account.
“Thank you for the invitation to make a revolutionary today. God wants it, we will often visit to see the real conditions of the development of West Sumatra. We see this road through the morphology of the mountains. We also understand that the west of Sumat there are plates and earthquakes. We really take into account all development plans, in particular the bridge which is resistant or safe.
Dody also said that this construction was aimed at reducing the high number of accidents. This aims to facilitate the economy, in particular of the residues and cities in Padang, which depends on this path.
“Development through the PPP scheme. PT Hutama Karya is responsible for development, maintenance and operation. We are grateful to PT HK as an initiator of a 2.7 km track which requires RP funds 2.7 Billions. It has started active since April 25, 2025. And this requires the active role of the governor and the regional head for land problems,” he said.
In addition, Dody asked Andre Rosiade and Zigo to help the loan process to use land at the Ministry of Forests (Kemehut). The goal, so that it can be done quickly and not blocked.
“We will show the real progress towards the community. Mr. Andre and Mr. Zigo” terrorize “from West Sumatra. But Mr. Andre is more often. We appreciate the two different parties but we are very good at working for West Sumatra,” he said.
Dody said it was President Prabowo's commitment. He also asked for community assistance for fluid development development.
“This is part of its commitment that we have to finish well and properly. We ask for help and prayers for all so that this process is going smoothly. Sorry because it is a little late for construction. Because the planning process must be more precise,” he concluded.
Response from the governor of West Sumatra
West Sumatra Governor Mahyeldi said it was a very long wait. He admitted that he had long planned the development of West Sumatra, he also thanked Andre Rosiade for supporting West Sumatra.
“Since we have been Wako Padang, the deputy for West Sumatra, Nasrul Abit, has started to initiate and plan.
Mahyeldi said that in 2018, the KNKT had prohibited the Sitinjau road, then passed. But, he said, there is no other way.
“If you don't do it, Pak Andre, maybe it was not built in a quick time. I hope that after this stage, the second step is directly indicated by Bang Andre. This FO extends 2.7 km from Indarung Lubuk Kilang, I hope there is no obstacle,” he said.
The provincial government of West Sumatra said that Mahyeldi, for the acceleration of this development, had formed an acceleration team.
“Already in coordination with the room, God wants, about the forest of 8.6 hectares was written by the leaders. There are 10.1 hectares of 10 families were socialized by BPN.
The same has been said, a member of the House of Representatives Commission against Zigo Rolanda. He said that the people of West Sumatra would like to thank President Prabowo suffered for showing the gravity of the construction of West Sumatra.
“Thank you, Mr. Andre Rosiade, who has fought for the FO Sitinjau realized. With the PPP program, the memorandum of understanding was carried out some time ago. That is to say that there is already a legal certainty.
Reminds in Zigo that West Sumatra was along Bukit Barisan. Crossing by several plates, such as Sumatra, Sianok, Suliki and others.
“We, in Commission V, reminded the Ministry of Public Works to study more deeply. The question of legal certainty and the budget is correct, but we highlight more in in -depth studies. Thank you to the Minister of Public Works and all the stakeholders. We already have the experience of Kelok 9, hope that it can also be made a good place for the MPMs in the rest area”, concluded Zigo.
(Zap / imk)
Hoegeng Awards 2025
Read the inspiring history of the exemplary police candidate here
|
Sources
2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7897638/menteri-pu-groundbreaking-flyover-sitinjau-lauik-andre-rosiade-komitmen-prabowo-bangun-sumbar
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No. 3 Mens Tennis goes to NCAA Tournament Second Round
- Strong earthquake power 5.3 size hit the remote area in Texas
- Travel as a champion: Delta starts extra flights for the university football season
- Adult advice from the favorite centrist of each
- Claudia Sheinbaum from Mexico traces the red line for Donald Trump
- At De Huddle, players of three generations to enter the field for ladies' cricket in India
- “Leave me from Mathematics”: Ford CEO How could Tarif cause vehicle prices
- Houthis maintains the pressure on Israel while the United States launches more strikes on Yemen | Houthis News
- Saint Lucia finishes third at the CRTTF youth championship
- 5.3 The earthquake that strikes West Texas in West Texas, felt in El Baso
- The PM Modi congratulates Lawrence Wong, PM-Elue of Singapore, on the historic victory, examines the stronger partnership
- Turkey's growing domination in drone production threatens Israel