By the American senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.)

We must act now to dissuade China

The commander of American military operations in the Pacific recently testified before the Congress, and he sent an urgent message on the ground. Admiral Samuel Paparo warned that the United States should act quickly if we hope to dissuade the worst intentions from the Chinese Communist Party (PCC). Under the dictator's iron fist X Jinping, China is working to assemble a soldier who can challenge the United States, the world economic system and the world's free nations.

China rushes to match the American soldiers

Xi Jinping paid incalculable sums of money in his armed forces, and he shows no signs of stopping. China has the world's largest navy, and its objective of air forces is to gain air superiority throughout the Western Pacific. China has widened its nuclear arsenal much faster than us. He quickly built new intercontinental ballistic missile launchers, which can explode China nuclear warheads to our American cities and cities.

Meanwhile, the United States has underestimated in our soldiers, decreasing its size and capacity. If we continue to decrease as China continues to rise, we could lose our competitive advantage and our lives would undoubtedly change for the worst. For decades, the Americans have rested easily by assuming that no country could challenge the US military. We can no longer take this force to acquire.

Xi Jinping Ne Bluff

Some military leaders love the element of surprise, but Xi Jinping tends to disseminate his intentions. He told the Liberation Army of Peoples (PLA) to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027. Such an attack could lead to global economic depression and lead to poverty, rarity and death. If he had to take the island, Xi Jinping would take control of the most important world shipping routes and have the manufacture of the most advanced semiconductors in the world. It would be able to place military assets on the islands even closer to the United States.

China also specified its ambitions by constantly violating the rights of other nations. The vessels have harassed Filipino and Vietnamese ships. Xi Jinping defeated, dined and welded African nations in operating economic relations. The Chinese communist system dissuades innovation, so that its leaders have used intellectual property from America, the leader in world technology. The CPC manages more than a hundred police stations in 53 countries, which it uses to follow and remove the activists that push for freedoms in China.

Xi Jinping does not act alone

The behavior of Xi Jinpings is not the action of a benevolent world leader, but it helps to explain the company he has kept. In recent years, the Chinese tyrant has orchestrated a coalition of companions of dictators. Under the direction of Xi Jinpings, China, Russia, Iran and North Korea end to challenge the United States’s military, economic and cultural force.

Not since the Second World War, we have faced a set of dangers such widespread and interconnected. This new axis of attackers helps to sow chaos in almost every corner of the world. They even moved to our own hemisphere, with a destabilizing activity in Venezuela, the Arctic and our southern border.

America wakes up to the threat

Over the past decade, the Americans have underestimated the power and intentions of Chinas. But as they see that Xi Jinpings continued violence, they are starting to wake up with the threat. The free people of the world also look. We have to take advantage of this increased attention to rally the world and stop China on its traces.

In Congress, I worked alongside my colleagues and President Trump to do this exactly. I am chairman of the senatorial committee of armed services, which contributes to directing a rebirth of the American military force. We want to prevent war with China. The reconstruction of American military equipment is the only way to maintain peace and dissuade the CCP to further threaten our way of life. We act quickly, because we know that Xi Jinping is not wasting time.

This article is the weekly wicker report, written by the American senator Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) And provided by the Senators Bureau. The opinions expressed are those only of the author.