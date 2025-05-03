Jokowi met volunteers on Friday evening, what was discussed?





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Former President Joko Widodo met a number of groups of volunteers supporting Prabowo-Gibran during the 2024 presidential election Friday evening May 2, 2025 in South Jakarta.

One of the volunteers who was also present in Reunion, said Immanuel Ebenezer, a meeting with the former mayor of Solo was a friendship and a discussion on the last subjects that took place.

“The discussion is only a little conversation during friendship, then eats,” said Immanuel when contacted TempoSaturday May 3, 2025.

He said the discussion on the requirements of the dismissal Gibran Rakabuming Raka as vice-president, had indeed become a subject. However, he said, the discussion was only a relaxed conversation.

Immanuel continued, the requests for indictment of Gibran were expressed by volunteers to discover the attitude of Jokowi. Consequently, Jokowi responded with casualness to the question.

“He laughed.

Regarding April 17, the TNI soldiers' retirement forum responded to eight requests for the Prabowo Subaianto government. One of the most requested is to withdraw Gibran as vice-president.

The former commander of the Sunarko Special Forces Commander (ret.) The commander who read the Declaration of Attitude said that all the requests declared by the TNI retirement forum were votes and compiled disorders from soldiers and civil society.

“Our requests are purely aware,” said Sunarko when he was contacted on Friday May 2, 2025.

He explained that the request for termination of the megaproject IKN or the national strategic project Pantai Indah Kapuk II and Régang Eco City, for example, was a Tunutan who was charged many votes from the community.

The reason, the construction of the project not only caused environmental damage and agrarian conflicts. However, it tends to afflict the community above the interests of businesses and investments.

“Our principle, the soldiers are fighting for the nation and the state. When we see our oppressed nation of its land, our blood is bubbling,” said Sunarko.

Likewise, Gibran's dismissal proposal, he said, as a leader, if Gibran progresses in a valid way, not to achieve his goal.

“Do our nation and our country want to be led by an offender?” He said.

Meanwhile, the decision of the Constitutional Court in the case number 90 / PUU-XXI / 2023 granted the article of judicial prosecution 169 election letter, the electoral law submitted by a student of Surakarta, Almas Tsaqibiru.

The court granted the trial for the age limit of the presidential candidates and the vice-president by requiring at least 40 years, but had enough experience as regional chief. At that time, Gibran was 37 years old or did not meet the requirements to become vice-presidential.

Despite this, after his verdict, the president of the USMAN Anwar Court was sentenced to the abolition of the post of president by the honorary council of the Constitutional Court, because it was envisaged to violate ethics by being involved in the judge's consultation meeting.

Because at that time, Anwar Usman had the potential to have a conflict of interest because it was a sister – the crank of former president Joko Widodo as well as the uncle for Gibran.

In addition to demanding the abolition of Gibran, the forum has also required a number of others such as the restoration of the legal and government system in accordance with the mandate of the 1945 Constitution; Supports the work program on the Red and White Cabinet, except for the IKN Mega project.

Then, stop the National Strategic Project Pik 2, ABUNG Eco City and the projects that harm the community and the environment, as well as foreign workers and refer foreign workers to their country of origin.

Then, the Prabowo government is also required to control the management of mines which does not comply with the rules and the constitution; Make a reshuffle of the cabinet against the ministers involved in crime to have double loyalty.

Also restore the function of the police as security and public order under the auspices of the Ministry of the Interior.

Publisher's options: requirements to match Gibran

