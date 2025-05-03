The former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan sexually assaulted in prison?





A document circulating on social networks claims that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has been sexually assaulted in prison. The document claims that Khan's medical examination was carried out by the Pak Emirates military hospital (PEMH) in Rawalpindi. However, according to managers, Khan's medical examination was carried out by a team of doctors from the Pakistan Pims Institute of Medical Sciences, which is in Islamabad. According to the head of the Pakistan office, Anas Mallick, the document in circulation is false.

What does the document say?

The document broadcast said that the medical report had been sent to the general headquarters (GHQ) Rawalpindi. The subject of the medical evaluation summary and the liberation authorization awaiting suspicion of alleged sexual assault “.

The name of the patient in the document indicates Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi. In the physical examination section, the reported report indicated “unstable (hypotension, tachycardia); evidence of recent physical assault (bruisemose, abrasions).”

The report also had a “genital examination” section which said “external perineal shadow and swelling”.

According to the rectal examination section in the report, the patient had reduced the tone of the anal sphincter, multiple linear cracks, palpable perkial masses and perianal erosions with active bleeding.

The report indicates that the “probable causes” of the condition were anal cracks and hemorrhoidal bleeding. Meanwhile, the report said that other causes of the condition were colorectal polyps, inflammatory intestine disease and colorectal carcinoma.

Some of the publications on social networks approving the false document:

