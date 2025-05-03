Laura Loomer a Donald Trumps Ear. What she wants is a press diploma of the White House





CNN –

Laura Loomer can get President Donald Trump on the phone, but she can't get room in her information room.

While the White House opens its doors to a new class of online commentators, podcastors, video hosts and supporters of the media personality, one of the most important figures in the pro-Trump digital ecosystem remains outside. However, his requests for Trumps White House press standards have remained unanswered.

Loomer has a theory why.

I think there is fear that I can ask questions about the loyalty of people to the White House, told CNN Loomer, and they fear that I have a national and global microphone to ask these questions.

She wants to know why Hunter Biden, the son of the former president, has always had a protection of the secret services after Trump took office (he revoked it in March, a few days after Loomer published photos which would have shown a detail joining Biden in South Africa). Why the legal team of the White House does not push to disqualify the judges which it considers as in conflict. And above all, why certain staff members with what they claim are questionable allegiances have been hired in the first place.

I would hold responsible people, said Loomer. Not to be malicious to anyone in the administration but to support the AMERICA FIRST agenda.

The White House did not respond to a request for comments.

The skepticism of the laces of the White House at least on certain subjects is rare in the media on the right. Many of his peers use their platforms to amplify Trumps' actions, echo the administration of discussion points or attack criticism outside of criticism.

But Loomer, one of the most sustainable and uncompromising assets, often directs his fire inside to target the traitors perceived inside the winning over the government and find new avenues to maximize pain on his enemies.

The influence of his work has come in recent days with the fainting of the National Security Advisor Michael Waltz. For weeks, Loomer had publicly criticized Waltz on his personnel decisions, accusing the former member of the Florida Congress of national security personnel with officials whose political history did not line up with the Maga movement.

Last month, after a telephone call with Loomer and a meeting of the Oval Office, Trump rejected several best national security aid which she reported for the dismissal, and Thursday, he reassigned Waltz to be ambassador to the United Nations.

In the middle of the reshuffle, she posted on X, immersed by a term that she and, sometimes, Trump used to describe those who draw her anger and soon find their job or their reputation in danger.

If there is something that will torpedo Donald Trump and his agenda after having survived the accusation acts and cups and multiple assassination attempts, it will be the verification crisis and the uncomposed errors of his administration, said Loomer. Contrary to what has been said, it does not engage the best people. This is why it is so important that people help support the president, because no one is perfect.

An self-proclaimed investigative journalist, Loomer spends his days digging in the background of administration officials and sharing his conclusions with his 1.7 million followers on X and thanks to a broadcast twice a week on Rumble, a video platform favored on the alt-right.

On Waltz, Loomer said that the result could have been less disruptive and cheaper for taxpayers if it could have publicly published these hires during a white house briefing instead of using private calls to Trump.

Show me any other journalist independent of the new media with more impact on the Trump administration than me, she said. Are you going to have these bloggers with 5,000 online subscribers and say that they are more qualified than me? The President of the United States calls me and asks me for private meetings, but I do not meet the standards of the estimated press team? It's a joke.

Trump officials, however, have reasons to keep Limoirs length length.

His past inflammatory rhetoric and his promotion of conspiracy theories have attracted even reprimands of certain Republicans. His proximity to Trump, which previously included flights on his private plane and regular appearances in his vacation clubs was limited during the campaign last year after she appeared by her side during a commemorating event on September 11, 2001. The Democrats jumped, noting that Loomer had previously published a video claiming that the attack on the World Trade Center was. (Loomer, in a telephone interview with CNN last year, said, I never denied the fact that Islamic terrorists led the terrorist attacks on September 11.)

CNN reported last month that before its oval office meeting, the senior advisers had taken measures to thwart its repeated attempts to access the west wing. According to Loomer, Trump's directives to hire him four times have never been materialized in a position.

However, Loomer saw a new opening earlier this year when press secretary Karoline Leavitt invited new media to request access to the White House. The arrangement included a rotary seat in the press room and last week, Leavitt began to organize additional briefs exclusively for online creators.

What Shes did to bring new voices was welcome and refreshing, said Sean Spicer, prevails over the press secretary. Now the host of an online program, Spicer has had a turn in the new media presidency.

He suggested that the exclusion of loomers could be summed up as the White House defines the term new media. Although Loomer is a self-written journalist, the administration can consider it more as an influencer, said Spicer.

All these details count, he said.

The style of confrontation of Loomers would be out of step with the tone of those who have so far granted access. Some have praised congratulations from the administration for 100 incredible days, one started while others greeted Leavitt as intelligent, articulated and crushing. Arynne Wexler, a conservative influencer, thanked Trump for having deported undocumented migrants because my Uber drivers finally speak English again. Some used the platform to create attacks on the consumer media. Conservative podcastor Tim Pool asked Leavitt to respond to the non -professional behavior of traditional journalists while the host of Podcast ruthless John Ashbrook asked Leavitt if the press was disconnected from the Americans.

The criticism of these performances even came from the conservative media. Brad Polumbo, a political based co-founder, wrote in the Washington to examine that the new media were transformed into sycophantic cat sessions. Geoffrey Ingersoll, the former editor -in -chief of the Daily Caller, wrote on X that he was starting to be very bored by all the glazing of the new media guests.

I want the media (right) to hold Trump responsible for the right, said Ingersoll.

Loomer says it is his mission. And I think I'm doing a great job.

