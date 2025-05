Has the former Prime Minister Pakistan Imran Khan violated in prison?

The alleged medical report, which seems to come from the military hospital Pak Emirates (PEMH) in Rawalpindi, was demystified by Pakistani officials and factors.

A worrying document has toured social networks, alleging that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had been sexually assaulted when he was in detention. The alleged medical report, which seems to come from the military hospital Pak Emirates (PEMH) in Rawalpindi, was demystified by Pakistani officials and factors.

According to verified sources, Khans' medical assessment was led by doctors from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad, not Pemh, as the viral document claims.

The controversy gained ground after a user on X (formerly Twitter) shared an alleged medical report on May 2, 2025, despite the report itself dated May 3, 2025. This gap in the chronology raised immediate red flags, suggesting that the document had been falsified.

A user on X (Twitter) has published a manufactured medical report which would have been linked to the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that he had been raped during his detention.

The report is dated May 03, 2025, but the message was published on May 02, 2025 at 8:43 p.m. CE (11:43 p.m. in Pic.twitter.com/idhnbhcy

Qais Alamdar (@qaisalamdar) May 2, 2025

Inside the false report

The forged report lists Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi as a patient and describes injuries in accordance with physical and sexual assaults, including unstable vital and genital trauma. It also refers to conditions such as anal cracks and bleeding, referring to various potential causes, including hemorrhoids and colorectal diseases.

Breaking: the former Pakistani Prime Minister and Imran Khan cricket player was rap * D by a major Pakistani inside the prison.

Disclosed medical reports!

Imagine a country so condemned that even his captain winner of the World Cup and a former Prime Minister is not safe. # Imrankhanpti #indiapakistanwar pic.twitter.com/3cbdzy2fxr

(@ Kohlikadost18) May 3, 2025

However, the lack of verification and those responsible have confirmed that no conclusion of this type has been documented in the legitimate medical assessment of Khans. They also noted that no report had never been sent to the general seat (GHQ) to Rawalpindi, as the viral document claims.

Medical reports confirm that Imran Khan was brutally r * Ped inside the prison.

It is the condition of a former Prime Minister of Pakistan in Pakistan, who is himself a Muslim. Now imagine the fate of Pakistani Hindus and other religious minorities living in this sick spot of a nation. pic.twitter.com/d3faqnhprv

Diksha Kandpal (@ dikshakandpal8) May 3, 2025

Despite being demystified, the position has already collected more than 75,000 views, which has made concerns about the disinformation used to ignite public feeling or target political personalities.

