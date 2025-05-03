Individuals have a unique form of religious expressions

LETTER | Recently, there was a debate with regard to former Indonesian president Joko Widodos, the recent gesture by raising his hands during the funeral of Pope Francis in the city of the Vatican, who inadvertently put on a debate in the Muslim world.

While many are suitable, he was respectful of a world leader, as much – including in Malaysia – wondered if he had done the right thing from a religious point of view.

Religious prayers or expressions of all faith from the point of view of the diversity of humanity should focus on intentions and not only on mechanical gestures.

This in any way denies the fact that if we are involved in liturgical celebrations involving communities of the same religious beliefs, there is a form of unified expression.

The words and gestures of prayer are anchored in what is happening in the heart of a person, and the gesture linked to the intention of their intention would certainly not erase their identity or their religious beliefs.

Respect diversity

Respecting the intentions of a person to express a gesture that is unique to the individual means that his faith is freely expressed, and this should be respected.

Freedom of religion today does not concern a person's right to choose their own religion. It is also a question of respecting a diversified way of expressing your faith as long as one does not contradict the essence of faith.

Religion today, in certain aspects, has been transformed into ideology and rigidity. This prevents religious from looking at good intentions, and certainly, it contributes and strengthens divisions in society.

Responsible for religious expressions of good intentions which are unique to individuals and do not limit them to rigidity.

Ronald Benjamin is the secretary of the association for well-being, community and dialogue.

The opinions expressed here are those of the author / contributor and do not necessarily represent the views of Malaisiaini.