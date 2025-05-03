



When Mohsen Mahdawi, a former Palestinian student activist at Columbia University, was released from federal detention this week after a Vermont judge ordered his release, he marked the first major legal setback in Trump administrations who sweep efforts to expel Pro-Palestinian students. Mahdawi, a legal permanent resident in the United States, had been targeted within the framework of a rarely used immigration provision which labeling individuals as threatened by American foreign policy. Among the 94 letters submitted for his defense, there was that of Roberta Walla, Jewish activist and former civil rights lawyer in New York. The judge quoted these letters as an influence in his decision to grant Mahdawi's surety. In this characteristic test, Wall explains its link with the Mahdawi and what has happened since the arrest.

I first learned his arrest in a title. He said that the student was in Vermont, and I knew that Mohsen lived in Vermont, and I immediately knew that it was him. The last time we met in person, he was so excited because he thought that Columbia students finally headed for the creation of a joint organization of Palestinian and Israeli students. Mohsen wanted me to do a training, and I am in contact with this group now.

But that was the last time that we met in person. On April 7, I sent him a photo of me while holding a sign outside Columbia, and he said, puts Khalil. And then he replied, thank you. I am safe and in good spirit. It was therefore April 7. And then it was seized shortly after.

We met in January 2024. I lived in the neighborhood near Columbia University, and I was very involved in Palestinian activism. For many years, IVE has traveled in both directions in the West Bank and Israel, and we sometimes have training in non -violent communications training just for Palestinians, certain training only for Israelis, then bring people together.

A Columbia student I met said, oh, you have to meet my friend Mohsen. Mohsen reached my hand. And he wrote, I am a student at the University of Columbia and I currently codige the Palestinian movement on the campus. It would be a pleasure to hear your thoughts and intentions. Mohsen and I met several times. It turned out that its high school director, in the refugee camp from where HES, is one of my very dear Palestinian friends and students of an incredible peacemaker.

I am Jewish. Mohsen grew Muslim. It turns out that we are both practitioners of Buddhist meditation, so we had all this sharing of activism and connections in the West Bank, as well as Buddhism. In January 2024, I invited him to a Friday evening shabbat service at the Harlem Jazz Museum, but he already had a shabbat dinner that evening.

What is so horribly scandalous is that all the justification to stop it is that its position is a threat to American foreign policy. He is someone who is just an open and free human being. And at the same time, he is a fierce leader, a defender of the Palestinians, he is such a teacher. He really models me the creation of peace for me, for me. Because not only does he defend the humanity of everyone and does not demonize anyone, but he firmly defends Palestinian rights. So, from my point of view, he does not stop the Palestinian liberation struggles which obtain him in a more important playground.

After the arrest, the first thing I did was to reach out to certain rabbis and Buddhist communities that I know in Vermont to mobilize them. And there was this horrible disinformation campaign of this self -proclaimed Jewish journalist, just separating his life and declarations. I felt sick in my stomach. It was how much it was so degrading of this human being I know, who has been traveling for 15 years to give meaning to what happened to him in a way that kisses his own and humanity. I really felt sick in my stomach. And then I learned that some of the rabbis I know were actually affected by this. And for me, it is humiliating to see how fragile the good will of people is.

In fact, I had an experience of how this disinformation can enter your own brain. I had a moment, as, whoa, could this incredible human being have drawn wool on my eyes? I mean, I am more than twice his lawyer and activist of the civil rights of Agea in New York, not a naive person. And yet, you hear these things, you read these things, I felt humiliated to be able to say, no, I trust my experience with this human being, and I will not be influenced by these fear that say things that have nothing to do with my own experience. It was humiliating to see how it gave me a break. And Mohsen is such a contrast to this.

Then I joined others to write a letter in support of Mohsen. I am a retirement lawyer for civil rights. I wrote deposits, I did all kinds of things in support of people whose civil rights were compromised or attacked. But I had never done it myself to support someone I knew.

At first, I was worried, like, Oh, my God, what will they do to him? But as everything went, I didn't feel worried at all for him. I had total confidence that he was ready for everything that would happen.

I was a jubilant when I saw him released this week. It's great to have a little victory at that time, although his case is underway. And I feel the urgency to remind people that everyone was sent to the 5th circuit of Louisiana, which is probably the short circuit leading the accusation to destroy the remains of democracy that we have. We must protect all the other political prisoners Mahmoud Khalil, Yunseo Chung and Rumeysa Ozturk. It is the tip of the iceberg.

I do not consider myself as someone who had a lot of illusions about this country, and yet I always feel shocked by what is happening. Someone I know and someone who, I think, can really create an understanding between the Jews and the Palestinians attacked. And then, as a Jewish person, I feel terrified that these racist assaults and these attacks are carried out on my behalf. My family is very frightened by this, because all the minorities that distinguish this country always end up being a threat to our security, and this attempt to separate the Jewish people from this is naive and frightening.

