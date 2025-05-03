Credits Nathan Gardels is the editor -in -chief of Noema magazine. He is also the co-founder of and principal advisor to the Berggruen Institute.

Recently, the philosopher Slavoj Iek gave a conference on a quantum theory of history at the Berggruen European Institute Casa de Tre Oci in Venice.

For Iek, all major ideologies, from liberalism to Marxism, believe that history has a direction which inexorably evolves towards their universal realization. But today, he maintains, we live in a time when you cannot draw a straight line towards the future.

As Iek has argued in avideo interviewBefore the conference, the notion of superposition in quantum physics corresponds perfectly to our situation. In this condition, several non -universal configurations, or states of being, may exist simultaneously on trajectories which are not predetermined.

We live in a situation, he says, where we have the remains of the progressive European dream and illuminates. Then we also have something very different, which is precisely anti-lights. I sometimes call this sweet fascism. It is not the same thing as totalist Nazism. Rather, it combines the dynamism of capitalism with a strong state rooted in traditional ethnic or religious ideology to cement social ties which, otherwise, struggles in the midst of dislocations of unleashed animal minds.

In Ieks, you see it everywhere. In China, as Xi Jinping recently said, we need to teach young people what? Not Mao, but the Confucian tradition. Then you have changed in India, Erdogan in Türkiye and Putin in his own way in Russia. Trumps America now joins the mixture. Instead of a harmoniously balanced multipolar order, Iek sees each try to create their own little empire in a discordant world.

The strains of light and anti-light live side by side, nor with a long-term deterministic advantage, and both in a state of perpetual transformation.

In short, the story is open in all directions. There is no line that you can draw who tells us where it will all go and where it will end. There are a multitude of possibilities and tables of conditions everywhere, at the same time, which will seem inevitable only retrospectively.

What we learn about nature by quantum physics changes our very concept of being. For Iek, this means that we must also change the ontological foundations of our perception of history. We now know that nature is neither stable nor linear, but especially in a state of perpetual flow and plural potential which apparently only crystallizes when we observe contingent circumstances converging at a given moment in a given space.

IEKS Perspective corresponds to an intuition that the Nobel poet winner Octavio Paz linked to me in a conversation once in Mexico City towards the end of the Cold War.

Paz thought that temporal succession no longer governs the imagination after all the utopias of modern progress did not take place. As a student in oriental philosophy as well as a follower of the first to sparkle quantum physics, he saw that we live in place in the conjunction of times and spaces, synchronicity and confluence, which converge in pure time of the moment, or, as he also said, without measure. Coherence and balance are the momentary exception in the random whirlwind of imbalance which is the rule. For PAZ, the rhythm of time is cyclical, according to this model.

All this makes the spirit of the adage of the contemporary quantum physicist Carlo Rovelli, who said that being was a momentary reception on the sand, briefly meeting and then uningking, meeting again in another configuration, etc.

Quantum Taoism

Ieks Insight also corresponds to another thinker that we have published in Noema, the Taoist scientist Dingxin Zhao. He offers a dialectical framework to understand how history takes place deeper than western's Western conception precisely because it disavows any fate of set.

Zhao recounts the Taoist perspective that history does not progress towards a teleological terminus which can claim universal or eternal truths because the meaning and function of all the causal forces invariably change with different contexts. The elusive way that takes place through contingent time rejects not only the imposition of a direction on history, but also denies the existence of any specific forces and of the underlying law the apparent cyclical models of historical events.

As Laozi wrote in Tao Te Ching, the Dao which can be stated cannot be the universal (or eternal) Dao because the concrete circumstances of existence are always in flow. This is the conjunction of the relationships revealed at a time in time and a place in space.

This understanding of the indefinite direction of history departs not only from the modern paradigm of historical progression rooted in Judeo-Christian eschatology, or the theology of destiny, but embraces its opposite in the principle of the reverse movement. History can move forward, back or on the side.

Just as each phenomenon contains its opposite, so, by this principle, each achievement of power carries the seeds of its own loss inside.

In the Taoist principle of the reverse movement, while actor in military or economic competition gradually ensures the upper hand, the opposite actors would also take momentum, writes Zhao. For example, the dominant actor is becoming more and more sensitive to various over-expanding errors, underestimating adversaries, without taking into account internal vulnerabilities and potential crises. Meanwhile, weaker actors react to their more formidable opponent by intensifying their desire to change, including learning their opponent and the fight for self-reproduction.

The principle of the reverse movement also warns us of the pride of making linear predictions on the social tide of ascending trend and urges us to embrace the subtleties of complexity and to recognize the multifaceted interaction of various forces. In doing so, we are forced to appreciate the heterogeneous nature of historical change.

History will not end in sweet fascism

Unless a change in the current correlation of forces, Iek sees soft fascism gaining short -term ground on the remains of the dream of illumination. Now that America has become a thug with its turn to Trumpism, Europe is our last hope, as it says. At least, for the moment, he strives to go beyond the haunting tribal passions of his past through standards and transnational institutions governed by law and the rule of reason.

We do not know where the future will go. But it will not end up a gentle fascism which, according to the principle of the inverted movement of history, is, by its very ascent, poses the ground for its own ruin. Perhaps the radical burst ensures, just when the planetary imperative to meet to face climate change is the most urgent, he will profer, the next movement in history decisively in the opposite direction?

We will only know what the future reserves us only when contingent circumstances, including self-reproduction of the opposite forces and the weakening of those dominant, converge over time to create a completely new historic moment, different from all that has come.