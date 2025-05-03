True or not? The disclosed report alleys that former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was raped in prison





Pakistan: a shocking medical report from Pakistan tours on social networks which affirms that the former Prime Minister Imran Khan was violated by an adult of the Pakistani army in prison. The report became viral on X and Facebook on May 2, arousing generalized controversy.

Although the news that circulates on social networks have not been officially confirmed by the Pakistani authorities, a website based in Pakistan Dawn has made these shocking complaints after an X user shared the online medical report.

Are Imran Khan's claims raped in true or false prison?

According to various sources for the last, Imran would be attached after Isha (night prayer) and Rap-Ed to Fajr. The police were tailoring outside of his prison cell forming an ordered line and turned out until the retreat of the Fajr prayers at sunrise.

According to testimonies, the Emirates Pakistani hospital in Rawalpindi has published its report to a few selected people, but the medical report was disclosed on social networks and later it was also shared by the Pakistani media.

According to the report, the former Pakistani Prime Minister, who is in prison, was raped and although some people call this false medical report, but he is shared on several social media accounts, including Dawn of the Pakistani media, who affirms that Imran was sexually abused in prison.

As the viral complaint has not been officially confirmed by Pakistani officials, it is still suspected. Earlier, the medical report by current Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif also became viral, in which information on his hemorrhoids has been revealed.

The medical team visited Khan in March

The reports indicate that after serious concerns about the health of the former Prime Minister of Pakistans in March, a medical team visited his detention center in Adiala prison. The Pakistani news portal said the team of doctors examined Khan for about 30 minutes, but his medical report was not made public at the time.

A chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-insaf (PTI) who is the party of Imran Khans also allegedly alleged that he was not allowed to meet his sisters and is not even authorized to see his family doctor, which created more suspicions about these claims.

In particular, Khan is currently deposited at Adiala prison in Rawalpindi and there is no possibility that he will leave the prison of any time. On one of the three cases initially deposited against him, a single case of illegal marriage is left, however, some time ago, he was also sentenced to a total of 14 years in prison in the event of land corruption linked to Al-Qadir Trust. The former Prime Minister has been in prison since August 2023.

