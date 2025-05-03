The Liberals Democrats earn the majority in the elections of the County Council



Of the two university students and five staff who presented the elections, all lost except one SecretLondon123/https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/file:polling_Station_6_May_2010.jpg/https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-se/2.0/deed.en



The Liberals-Democrats obtained a majority in the council of the County Cambridgeshire, while Paul Bristow (curator) was elected mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough during local elections Thursday (01/05).

Grind guaranteed 28% of votes in the elections Thursday with 60,243 votes, succeeding Nik Johnson work as mayor. Meanwhile, the Lib DEMS won the 31/61 seats on the county council, an improvement of 11 places compared to 2021, followed by the conservatives and the reform of the United Kingdom with ten each, work with five, and the Green Party with three. Two races were won by independent candidates.

In two partial elections of the Cambridge Municipal Council, the liberal-democratic candidates freight seats previously occupied by members of work. The work retains its majority at the municipal council.

Meanwhile, two university students and five staff who presented the elections, all lost with the exception of Peter Rees, who took the seat of Newnham for the Green Party.

ESM Hennessy and Chloe Mosonyi students represented the Green Party for the Trumpington market and seats, while the outgoing market councilor, Nick Gay lab, professor of molecular and cellular biochemistry and member of Christs, was also defeated.

Rees beat another staff member in Newnham, Yvonne Novis, head of scientific information services at the University Library, who represented work.

The other staff candidates were the officer of the former Churchill College, Elizabeth McWilliams, who ran for work in Castle, and Hannah Charlotte Copley, a MRC clinical research training scholarship holder in Addenbrookes who ran for the Greens in Chesterton. Copley also run during the West Chesterton by election.

Last month, a University The survey revealed that among students, 57% of respondents in the survey planned to vote in the next elections. Among the respondents, 37% expressed their support for the green party and 27% for work, representing a Lean on the majority left. Only 7% of respondents expressed their support for the Conservative Party.

These results in Cambridgeshire came while Reform UK has gained significant land across the country. The Ryan Coogan reforms ended second in the mayor's competition with 23% of the vote, defeating the work candidate Anna Smith at 20%, while the reform candidates took ten seats on the county council.

Bristow said: It is surreal. It's fantastic to have this job. Being the deputy for Peterborough was almost the most important thing I have ever done. I found something important to do and it became the mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Coogan congratulated Bristow: Hat in Tohim. He beat us and square in this election. The reform being the second, we are the official opposition to the candidacy for the town hall here in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, and we will certainly keep the manifesto to account.

Five candidates faced after the outgoing mayor, Johnson, announcement In February, he would not ask for re -election. Johnson won Headquarters in 2021, an unexpected victory in a previously conservative position. In a press release, he note The very heavy assessment of the office.

According to a report Since Paper iThe main problems of the race included problems of crime, transport and overdevelopment.

This election of the mayor was conduit Using the first post vote, unlike the 2021 and 2017 elections, which used an additional system where voters noted a second choice candidate. This change came after the conservative government of Boris Johnsons abandoned the additional system during the local elections, arguing that it was confusing and could lead to the election of a losing candidate.

Cambridge residents also voted in two by -elections to replace two members of the municipal council following their resignations. The two races were won by the Liberal Democrats, increasing their share of the municipal council to 12 seats out of 42. Work still controls the Council with 24 seats.

In East Chesterton Ward, Bob Illingworth replaced The assistant chief of the council, Alice Gilderdale, who resigned after her distance from the city, while Jamie Dalzell replaced Sam Carling at West Chesterton Ward.