



The Australians vote in a national election this weekend, and President Trump seems to play a disproportionate role while the nations continue to respond to the vision of American foreign policy which he implemented in the first 100 days of his second term.

The polling stations on the eastern coast of the country, which includes Sydney and Melbourne, opened at 8 a.m. on Saturday and closed at 6 p.m. (4 a.m. HE on Saturday). In Australia-Western, which includes Perth, the closing time of the survey arrives two hours later.

Australia’s vote comes a week after Canada's elections, where Mr. Trump's influence was also felt. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney – whose figures have increased by postponing pricing threats and Trump's Jibes on the annexation of Canada in a “51st state” – crushed the hopes of People Hairy to bring the conservative party to power after a decade of rule of the Liberal Party.

The national liberal coalition of the center-right in Australia conducted polls for almost a year and had seemed to be on the path of a government. Since Trump took office in January, however, the support of the coalition has dropped, and he now hangs out the Labor Party with 4.4 points, according to Yougov.

The head of the opposition Peter Dutton led a campaign echoing the messages from Trump focused on the economy. His liberal party, whose motto is “put Australia on the right track”, proposed to reduce government waste and obtain federal workers to return to the office.

“It is literally as if Dutton copied what the American government was doing, and I think that as such, which ended up being extremely unpopular,” Alan Tidwell, Australian study professor in New Zealand and the Pacific, said on Friday at Georgetown University.

The economic slowdown in Australia in recent years following the Pandemic initially threatened the Prime Minister of Center-Left Anthony Albanian to stay in power. But Dutton's similarities with Trump and the growing unpopularity of the American president among the Australian public seem to have stimulated the chances of Albanian.

However, Albanian adopted a moderate approach by Mr. Trump, refraining from criticizing him directly. When he was asked during a debate last month if he trusted Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, Albanese said that he had “no reason to” trust one or the other of the leaders and said in a separate radio interview that he would speak with Trump after the elections, if he won.

“I assure you that I do not stand up at night trying to ring at the moment,” said Albanese.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the opposition chief Peter Dutton attend the debate of the leaders of the 7news “The Final Showdown” on April 27, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and the opposition head Peter Dutton clashed again during their last tête-à-tête debate before the federal elections took place on May 3. Lukas Coch / Getty Images

But Tidwell told CBS News that even if the prices were reversed, Mr. Trump's unpopularity in Australia would always have an impact on the elections. “This does not save work to the point where they can earn a pure and simple majority, but I think they will gain functions with a minority government,” he said.

Australia is one of several nations with which the United States has no trade deficit, according to the office of the American commercial representative. The two nations signed the United States free trade agreement in Australia in 2004, and he entered into force on January 1, 2005. Last month, Senator Mark Warner, Democrat of Virginia, asked the American commercial representative Jamieson Greer why Australia was included on the list of Trump's prices.

“The idea that we are going to hit the friend and the enemy undermines our national security and, frankly, does not give us a good partner in the future,” said Warner.

The United States was the second business partner in Australia after China during the year 2023-24, according to the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. Although it is not clear if the American prices would encourage China to fill the gap, the increased presence of Beijing in Indo-Pacific is considered a national security threat by Canberra.

The Trilateral Security Partnership of Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States

Australia and the United States, as well as the United Kingdom, also shares a close national security relationship, known as Aukus, which was formalized in 2021. The trilateral security partnership also allows Australia to obtain nuclear class submarines from Virginia, which should join the Fleet de la Royal Australian Navy.

Nishank Motwani, principal scholarship holder and director of alliance strategy at Australian Strategic Policy Institute USA in Washington, DC, told CBS News that aukus imported a lot to the defense capacity of Australia, but he must show the Trump administration how Canberra is a responsible ally when it comes to defense to counter China.

“With a more influential China, which is more coercive and aggressive in the way it only makes its business in Indo-Pacific, Australia must do more to repel the capacity of China to carve its sphere of influence,” said Motwani.

While Trump's White House redefines the role of leadership in America abroad and imposes prices for allies and adversaries, only 36% of Australians have expressed any level of confidence in the United States “to act responsible in the world”, according to the Lowy Institute based in Sydney, whose survey in April also noted a “new hollow in two decades”.

“The level of mistrust has certainly crossed the roof,” said Tidwell. “But I think that the launch by Donald Trump of the trade war and his other comments on Canada and the Panama canal and Greenland have all really turned the apple cart, and the Australians really wonder, what does the future have in store for us?”

More CBS News

Ibrahim Aksoy

Ibrahim Aksoy is a news partner for “CBS Mornings” based in Washington, DC, he covers world news, American policy and foreign policy. Before joining CBS News, he contributed to the Washington Post and the Middle East Institute.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/australians-voting-national-election-trump-influence-looms/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

