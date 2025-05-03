Why didn't Imran testify to those he has accused?





The founder of the PTI, Imran Khan, is seated in a wheelchair after being injured following a filming incident during a long walk in Wazirabad, at Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital & Research Center in Lahore, November 4, 2022. Reutersex-Pmdemononda.

Islamabad: The trial of the dismissal incident of Wazirabad, an attempted assassination against the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, concluded without the testimony of his most crucial witness Khan himself.

His absence from the witness mark has aroused generalized speculation, in particular given its public accusations against the Higher Government and the military officials for having orchestrated the attack.

Muhammad Naveed, the main accused of the case, was sentenced on April 26 by an anti-terrorism court of Gujranwala to two warrants for the murder of the supporter of Pti Moazzam Gondal and to injure many others during the attack on November 3, 2022. In particular, while Khan has undergone ball injuries, Naveed was not condemned to have directly injured the former Prime Minister.

A detailed judgment rendered by the court highlights Khans' coherent refusal to register his declaration, despite the repeated efforts of the accusation.

The court noted that the trial was mainly extended due to Khans' reluctance to testify. He was summoned several times and proposed the possibility of appearing via a video link, but the judicial file shows that each time, Khan cited the unavailability of his legal advisor as a reason for his non-participation.

“In this regard, the letters and applications of the accusation are recorded,” said judgment. “But said witness [Imran Khan] has demonstrated the reluctance, reluctance and deliberate avoidance to record his declaration before this court “.

The judgment also notes that despite “all eventful efforts” and repeated requests for the accusation for the court to adopt coercive measures, Khan's declaration could not be purchased. In the end, the court declared him an “abandoned witness”, closing the accusation case without his testimony.

The court criticized the conduct of Khans, declaring: “The trial of this high -level affair persisted due to the behavior of the last dependent witness, namely Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, who was placed on the file”.

The incident occurred during a PTI rally in Wazirabad, where Khan was shot in the leg. In its consequences, Khan publicly accused the minister of the time, Shehbaz Sharif, former Minister of the Interior Rana Sanaullah, and the principal agent of the General Military Officer Faisal Naseer to plot to assassinate him. He said he recorded a video appointing them, to be released in the event of death.

While Naveed was found guilty of terrorism and murder, two co-accused Tayyab Jahangir Butt and Waqas were acquitted due to the lack of evidence. In addition to life sentences, Naveed has received additional prison sentences ranging from three to five years to have injured four other people and was fined 500,000 rupees.

