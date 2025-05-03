The White House publishes an image of Trump disguised as a pope





I would like to be pope '', pleasant in advance on the conclave

When asked who he wanted to be elected as the next pope, President Donald Trump joked before saying that he had no preference.

Washington – The White House published on Friday an image of President Donald Trump disguised as a pope on X, triggering both the backlash and joy on social networks.

The photo comes after Trump jokingly jokingly said journalists this week that Hed liked to be the next leader of the Roman Catholic church after the death of Pope Francis. It would be my number one choice, he said at the time.

The image shows Trump dressed in a white garment wearing a hats off and a necklace with a crucifix suspended around his neck. He sits on a chair with his index finger pointed upwards.

Friday, the image was also shared on the social accounts and Instagram Trumps Truth.

The Republicans against the Trump account shared the photo on X with legend, Donald Trump has just published a photo of himself as a pope. It is a complete madness at this stage.

Another user wrote on X, I am not American. I am not even Catholic. But as a human being, I am beyond this image, and that someone in the White House has in fact chosen to republish this. To grow!

But it generated laughter online.

Asset!! A user wrote on X with an emoji laughing. wicked.

Francis died at the age of 88 on Monday April 21, Monday, April 21. He suffered from a stroke and heart failure, said Vatican doctor Andrea Arcangeli during a death certificate published last week, Reuters reported. Trump then attended his funeral.

The process of selecting a new pope implies a papal conclave, a private election held behind closed doors of the sixtine chapel of the city of the Vatican where 135 cardinals vote on who will serve as a leader in the Catholic church. The Papal conclave is set for May 7.

Contribution: Mike Snider, Anthony Robledo and John Bacon, USA Today

