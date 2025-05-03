India has embarked on firm and decisive action against terrorists and donors: PM Modi | Latest news from India





New Delhi: India is committed to taking firm and decisive measures against terrorists and their donors, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday in the context of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, which led to increased tensions with Pakistan on cross -border links with the incident. Tuesday, Modi gave the Armed Forces of the Indians the operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and calendar of the response to the terrorist attack of Pahalgam (PTI) Modi, who made these remarks during a media interaction with the visit of Angolan President Joo Loureno, described terrorism as the greatest threat to humanity. He thanked Loureno and Angola for their condolences for the 26 people killed during the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22. We are committed to taking firm and decisive measures against terrorists and those who support them. We thank Angola for their support in our fight against cross -border terrorism, said Modi, speaking in English. The rest of his remarks at the interaction was delivered in Hindi. One day after the terrorist attack in a picturesque meadow near Pahalgam in Jammu-et-Cachemire, India has unveiled a series of punitive measures against Pakistan, including the suspension of the 1960s water Treaty and the closing of the only operational land border in Attari. Read also: Will dress terrorists behind Pahalgam's attack, said Amit Shah at Delhi's event On Tuesday, Modi gave the armed forces of the Indians the operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and calendar of the response to the terrorist attack of Pahalgam, while emphasizing the national determination to bring a crushing blow to terrorism. The interaction of the media has coincided with Pakistan relationships testing a surface surface surface missile with a range of 450 km. A few hours before the launch, the Indian authorities said that any ballistic missile test would be considered an imprudent act of provocation. During the media interaction, Modi announced a 200 million dollars defense credit line for the modernization of the Angolas armed forces and said that the two parties had discussed the reparation, overhaul and the supply of defense platforms. We would be happy to help train the Armed Forces of Angolas, he said. Noting that India is one of the largest buyers of Angolas oil and gas, Modi said that the two parties also decided to extend their energy partnership. India will share its capacities with Angola in digital public infrastructure, space technology and capacity building. We have also decided to further strengthen our links in health care, the transformation of diamonds, fertilizers and critical minerals, he said. Read also: Pakistan performs a ballistic missile test with a range of 450 km The two parties signed agreements for cooperation in agriculture, Ayurveda and traditional medicine and culture systems. Angola has also decided to join the International Solar Alliance. Modi has also highlighted cooperation and the India development trade with African countries. India trade with the African nation is worth nearly $ 100 billion and there has been progress in defense and maritime security cooperation, he said. Last month, India and African states carried out their first naval exercise. Over the past 10 years, India has opened 17 new embassies in African countries and allocated credit lines of more than $ 12 billion to Africa. He also provided subsidies worth $ 700 million to African countries. Vocational training centers have been opened in eight African countries. We cooperate with five African countries in digital public infrastructure. In any disaster, we had the privilege of playing the role of the first answering machine, standing in the shoulder with the inhabitants of Africa, said Modi.

