More Americans see Trump's overtaking than judges, the AP-Noc survey finds





Washington (AP) As President Donald Trump, a significant decline in federal judges, a new survey shows that American adults are more likely to believe that the president is the one who goes beyond his power rather than the courts, although the Republicans think the opposite.

According to a survey by the Associated Press-Noc Center for Public Affairs Research, about half of the Americans say that the president has too much power in the functioning of the government today. On the other hand, Americans are more likely to believe that federal courts have an appropriate authority. Only about 3 out of 10 American adults say that federal judges have too much power.

The Republicans see it in the other direction: about half say that the federal judiciary has too much power, and only about 2 out of 10 say that the president does it.

Watch: the Trump administration did not take a clash with the judiciary

The investigation comes as Trump has published a record number of decrees and pushed the limits of presidential power, by tearing from the congress its constitutional authority from the Tadermine of expenses and at the end of the ordinary immigration of the Tribunal. The Republican President managed the Ministry of Justice Togo after its enemies, pressure lawyers, it considers an antagonist and used the threat of federal proceedings to force those responsible and others to support its program.

The courts were generally the only branch of plans for the Topush Backon Trump government, while the Congress controlled by the GOP mostly referred to it. Only about 3 out of 10 Americans say that Congress has too much power, and only 17% of Democrats say that federal courts have excessive power. On the other hand, the Supreme Court of the United States in Major Conservative has better better than the Republicans only think of a quarter that he has too much power, while a third of the Democrats believe it.

About 6 out of 10 American adults say Trump went too far in the use of presidential power to achieve his objectives, according to the investigation, but that the concerns concerning his power are centered among the Democrats and the independents. Among the Republicans, only about a quarter says that Trump went too far, while around 6 out of 10 believe that its use of power has been roughly correct. About 14% of Republicans believe that Trump did not go far enough.

He was able to do unprecedented things, said Brie Horshaw, a 35 -year -old los Angeles esthetician and democrat. He has too much power. It goes beyond what president would do normally.

Democrats are largely united in their sense that Trump went too far in the use of presidential power, with around 9 out of 10 saying this. About 6 out of 10 independents feel like this.

The AP-Noc survey is only the last of several investigations showing that Trump's actions have aroused generalized anxiety.

A survey of the Pew Research Center revealed that around half of the adults tell us that Trump defines too much policy by decree, while about 3 out of 10 say that it makes the right amount. A CNN-SSRS survey revealed that 46% of Americans have a lot or some confidence in Trump's ability to use the power of the presidency in a responsible manner, which is down 54% in December.

The results indicate a growing feeling of panic among democrats while Trump takes aggressive actions to implement his program. According to the AP-NARC survey, the share of American adults who say that the president has too much power in the way the US government has been working considerably since last year, when Democrat Joe Biden was in his last year. It went from 32% in an AP-Noc survey of March 2024.

Democrats are nearly 70 percentage points more likely to say that the president has too much power last year, while the self -employed are approximately 20 more likely percentage points.

The Republicans, on the other hand, are less likely to say that the president has too much power in March 2024, when 46% believed him, double of the 23% who do it now. Linda Seck, a retired nurse, said Trump had the same tools as Biden had.

They both had the same power. They could choose to use it differently, said Seck, 76, a republican who believes that Trump used the right amount of power.

The Michigan resident, who used to work for the Veterans Department, applauded Trump and the billionaire billionaire councilor by muscling deeply in the federal workforce without waiting for the approval of the Congress. Overall, Seck compared Trumps's behavior to driving on a two -way road: I don't think he reviews the yellow line, but he's there.

Read more: Trump reshaped these 3 major things during his first 100 days

Seck says she believed in the constitutional system of checks and counterweights and thinks that power is not unlimited.

He cannot declare war without consulting the congress. He cannot intimidate the federal reserve, said Seck.

Seck, however, joins his republican colleagues to fear that individual federal judges have too much power.

“I do not think that a district judge should be able to cancel the federal government,” she said. It is the work of the Supreme Court.

Other polls show that Americans are much more concerned with the presidential election than overtaking. A Fox News survey, for example, revealed that around half of Americans are more concerned with the fact that the president ignores the decisions of the judicial branch, while around 3 of 10 say they are more concerned with the fact that the judicial branch goes beyond its authority.

And few think that the president has the power to replace the courts. The Fox News survey has revealed that around two -thirds of the Americans say that the president cannot ignore the Supreme Court if the president thinks that the judges go beyond their constitutional authority, while 2 of 10 about 2 say that the president can and 16% are uncertain.

The Pew Research Center survey has revealed that most of the Americans, including two thirds of the Republicans, believe that if a Federal Court declares that an action in Trump administration is illegal, the republican administration should follow the decision of the court.

Lynn Cohee, an administrator of the 48 -year -old database and a democrat who lives south of Austin, Texas, is in distress in what he considers the other branches of the government who do not adequately check Trump's actions.

There are decisions he makes where other branches should intervene and say, hey, this is not the wisest choice, said Cohee. “” Getting rid of all these good people first allows you to talk about it.

Cohee said he did not follow politics closely, but he feared that intense supporter prevents part of the government from checking the other.

With our political parties, that does not become what is best, but it becomes sport and I want to see my team win, he said.

Riccardi has reported to Denver.

The AP-Noc survey with 1,260 adults was carried out from April 17 to 21, using a sample from the Amerispeak panel based on the probability of NORCS, which is designed to be representative of the American population. The sampling margin for adults as a whole is more or less 3.9 percentage points.

