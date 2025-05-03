



Israel accused Syria of not having protected the Druze while Israeli forces occupy and attack parts of the country.

The Israeli air raids overnight on Syria killed at least two civilians, because Israel said that he put on attacks to protect the Druze minority from government violence, a position that the Syrian community Druze itself rejects.

At least eight people were also reported injured after fifteen air raids hit several areas in Syria after midnight on Saturday, with at least eight attacks that hit his capital Damascus.

The Israeli army confirmed the attacks on Saturday, claiming that its forces had struck a military site, anti -aid cannons and missile infrastructure on the air area in Syria without giving more details or evidence.

It comes one day after Israel led an attack near the Syrian presidential palace and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that it would not allow Syrian forces to deploy in south of Damascus or to tolerate a threat to the Druze community.

More than 100 people were exploded this week fighting between pro-government forces and Druze fighters in Syria.

Reports from the suburbs of Damascus de Jaramana where clashes took place between pro-government forces and Druze fighters, Al Jazeeras Imran Khan said there was difficult calm on Saturday.

Many people were in absolute fear. The fighters came from several instructions during the clashes on Tuesday, but they were repulsed by the security forces, then Jaramana was placed under curfew for at least two days.

He said that during this period, a delegation of Druze came to reassure the people that security would return.

The Syrian government forces in Damascus and the Bastion of the Druze of the Province of Suwayda, in the south of the country, concluded agreements with the leaders of Druze to increase security and welcome heavy weapons held by combatants.

A local force of the Ministry of Defense will now be responsible for security as part of the agreement here and in Swayda, Khan said.

But the armed fighters would be thug elements of the combat forces which fought the regime of Bashar al-Assad which fell. This is a real concern, because it feels for many Syrians as the elements try to destabilize the country by storing sectarian tensions.

He added that the Israeli claim of wanting to protect the Druze met a lot of skepticism from the Druze community.

They say they can face this internal problem and do not need Israel to intensify. They also underline how the Druze are regularly mistreated in Israel and how they have destroyed their houses and their communities to make way for illegal Israeli colonies. The feeling here is that the Israeli Prime Minister uses this to put pressure on Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa and attack targets in Syria.

On Saturday, the United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen said that he strongly condemned the Israels, the Israel continued and degenerate violations of Syrian sovereignty, including multiple air strikes in Damascus and other cities.

The Israeli army, which continues to occupy parts of Syria, including the Golan Heights, continued to launch attacks across the country despite the international conviction.

Despite the challenges, foreign threats and Israeli planes, we are present and nothing can prevent us from protecting our people or preventing ourselves from doing our duty to our people, said Ammar al-Hariri, commander of the Syrian security forces, from the city of Al-Soura al-Kubra to Suwayda.

A resident of Al-Soura Al-Kubra Druze, Salman Olaiwi, inspects his damaged house following clashes between Sunni and Druze Muslim fighters, in the province of Suwayda, Syria, May 2, 2025 [Karam Al-Masri/Reuters]

Salman Olaiwi, a city resident, said people felt relieved when they heard of the agreement between the government and Druze leaders.

What good are the Israeli threats to us? The Israelis are alone. As for us, those who are close to us are better than distant those.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/3/israeli-attacks-kill-two-more-as-syria-government-reaches-deal-with-druze

