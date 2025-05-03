Doctor Tifa stressed the way Jokowi held a brown card containing a diploma

Fajar.co.id, Jakarta – Social media activists, as well as epidemiologists, Doctor Tifauzia Tyassuma underlined the video parts when the 7th president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) held the brown card that she was in the metropolitan police of Jakarta. TIFA explained that the size of the diploma was not a common thing for the alumni of Gadjah Mada University. “If you are an elder from the original UGM! Then you must have an original diploma whose size is unusual, it cannot therefore be placed on a standard card such as held by this person.” Write Tifa, reported by X @Doktetifa on Saturday (3/5/3025). In an additional criticism, he indicates that when the card contains a diploma sheet, it will be steep if it is brought. “And if you wear a card whose content is an elementary, high school, high school and original diploma, the pile of diplomas will produce rigid and thick cards, which cannot be brought with reckless breads like this,” he said. In closing, he gave the point of view that it was an object which became the determining point of his trial, but was not carefully kept. “Even if the case linked to the content of the card will determine the course of the history of this nation, as black as a sloom and everything that is later,” he concluded. The download that joined a video of Jokowi Medium, holding the card succeeded in Batik the attention of citizens, not a few who distributed the analysis of Doctor Tifa. Previously, it has been reported that the 7th Indonesian president Joko Widodo (Jokowi) left Metro Jaya Police Integrated Service Center (SPKT) after making a report to the false diploma accusations.

