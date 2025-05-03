Resounding victory: PM Modi congratulates Anthony Albanese for re -election as an Australia PM





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on May 3, congratulated Anthony Albanese for obtaining a second historical term as Prime Minister of Australias, qualifying his victory of lasting confidence in his direction. Prime Minister Modi published the message on X (formerly Twitter), shortly after Albanese declared the victory following a national elevated election. Congratulations @Albo for your resounding victory and re -election as Prime Minister of Australia! This emphatic mandate indicates the sustainable faith of the Australian people in your leadership, wrote Prime Minister Modi. The Prime Minister also underlined the growing partnership between the two Indo-Pacific democracies, saying that he was looking forward to working in close collaboration with the Albanian government to stimulate regional cooperation. I can't wait to work together to further deepen the complete strategic partnership of India-Australia and advance our common vision of peace, stability and prosperity in Indo-Pacific, said Prime Minister Modi. Albanese visited India in March 2023, where he and Prime Minister Modi agreed to extend cooperation in the full framework of the strategic partnership. Australia is home to a large Indian diaspora, and the two leaders have regularly highlighted people's ties as a cornerstone of bilateral relations. During a visit to 2023 in Australia, Albanese courted Prime Minister Narendra Modi, even the calling the “boss” during a large rally to which the Indians-australians attended. Earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi had welcomed Albanese in India, where the two leaders shared a symbolic round of honor in a golf cart on the theme of cricket before a test match, highlighting the mutual passion of their nations for sport. Albanese secures the second historic term Albanesses re-elected the first time in 21 years that an Australian Prime Minister has won three years consecutive terms considered as a warrant of continuity in Australian foreign policy, in particular in Indo-Pacific. Also read | Result of elections in Australia 2025: 5 things to know under the name of 2nd quarter of Albanese Anthony Albanese's victory challenges the typical model of Australian governments losing seats in their second term. The Australians have chosen to face global challenges in the Australian way, taking care of each other while building for the future, Albanian told supporters during a celebration speech in Sydney. A rejection of the conservatism inspired by Trump In a contrast pointed with his opponents, Albanian has moved away from his government from the ideological style of American president Donald Trump. We do not need to beg, borrow or copy apart elsewhere. We do not seek our inspiration abroad. We find it here in our values ​​and in our people, he said. The Labor Party had marked the opposition leader Peter Dutton Doge-Y DUTTON, accusing his conservative liberal party of imitating Trump and his department of effectiveness of the government. Dutton concedes, loses a long -term seat Dutton conceded the defeat of the night of the elections, confirming that his alliance of the conservative parties had lost, including his own parliamentary seat, which he had been holding for 24 years. His political fall made comparisons with Canada Pierre Poilievre, another opposition chief who lost his seat after aligning on the economic positions of the Trump era. Also read | Anthony Albanese should come back as Australian PM while the chief of Oppn conceived the defeat

