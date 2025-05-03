Politics
Erdogan reaffirms the vision to two Cyprus states, calls for sovereign equality
TPresident Urkish Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that any renewed negotiations on the question of Cyprus should take place between two sovereign states, rather than between communities, emphasizing the principle of sovereign equality.
“Until the solution that reflects the island's realities will not be achieved, we will not engage with or not trade with the Greek Cypriot Administration,” said Erdogan during a speech during the opening of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Complex presidential and the Assembly of the Republic in Lefkosa.
Erdogan also stressed that Trkiyes supported strong support for Turkish Cypriots, warning that those who try to “hinder their development” would face the Solidarity of Ankaras with Lefkosa. “We are aware that there are those whose hatred and revenge are so intense that they would expel the Turks not only from the island but even from Anatolia if they could,” said Erdogan.
We will not allow unity, solidarity and brotherhood of the Turkish Cypriot people; We will act with patience, composure and common sense, added Erdogan. These lands are a powerful symbol of our glorious past, our spirit of struggle and our deeply rooted heritage.
Erdogan said that in virtue of the 2024 economic and financial cooperation agreement between the Turkish Northern Cyprus Republic and Trkiye, an allowance of $ 15.9 billion ($ 412.16 billion) was provided. He added that this year's agreement had increased this amount to around 21 billion. “Those who are impatient to block the development of Turkish Cypriots will be welcomed with unmatched solidarity of Trkiyes,” he said.
The presidential complex and the Republic of the Turkish Republic of Cyprus (TRNC) in Lefkosa extend over an area of 25,210 square meters (271,469 square feet). The presidential building includes two conference rooms for 600 people, a reception room for 400, 52 offices, 10 meeting rooms, a cafeteria, a dining room and a parking lot for 109 vehicles.
Cyprus problem of several decades
Cyprus was mired in a dispute of several decades between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots despite a series of UN diplomatic efforts to achieve full regulations.
Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to retire in the enclaves for their safety. In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup d'etat intended for the annexation of Greece on the island led to the military intervention of Trkiyes as a guarantor to protect Turkish Cypriots against persecution and violence. Consequently, the TRNC was founded in 1983.
He has experienced a reverse peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of the Trkiye, Greece and the United Kingdom.
The Greek Cypriot administration entered the EU in 2004, the same year that Greek Cypriots alone blocked a United Nations plan to end the long -standing dispute.
