Zelensky says that discussions with Trump at Popes Funeral were their best

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that his conversation with US President Donald Trump in the Vatican last month was their best, with the two leaders discussing the US and Kievs air defenses.

The brief meeting on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Franciss in April came at a crucial time for Ukraine, in the midst of concerns that the United States could make support for the peace talks in kyiv and abandonment.

The two parties described talks as positive, who marked their first face -to -face meeting from their disastrous oval office meeting in February. Shortly after, Trump wondered if the president of Russia Vladimir Putin wanted peace, the last sign that the American chief lost patience with his Russian counterpart.

I believe that we had the best conversation with President Trump of all those who took place before, Zelensky told journalists on Friday, during remarks published on Saturday by Ukraines Presidential Office.

Maybe it was the shortest, but it was the most substantial.

Zelensky said the pair had discussed American sanctions, without developing, and described Trumps' comments on the issue as very strong. He added that he had reiterated his desire to strengthen Ukraine air defenses and told Trump that he hoped to have the opportunity to buy American weapons.

I told him about the quantity, and he told me that they would work there, that these things are not free, said Zelensky.

He added that he and Trump agreed that a 30-day ceasefire is the right step and that we are going to move in this direction.

Wednesday, Washington and kyiv signed a crucial agreement on minerals, an agreement of the two parties tried to hammer since Trump returned to the White House in January.

In his comments on Friday, Zelensky underlined the Vatican meeting as the turning point in the conclusion of an agreement, adding that he had managed to dispel the Russian claims that Ukraine was not willing to reach an agreement with the United States. I am convinced that after our meeting at the Vatican, President Trump began to look at things a little differently, he said.

Under the agreement, the United States and Ukraine will create a joint investment fund, according to the Ukraine Minister of the Economy, Yulia Svyrydenko. The United States could contribute new military aid to this fund, SvyryDenko said.

Zelensky also criticized a three-day ceasefire called by Putin at the end of last month that the Russian chief declared to last from 8 May to midnight on May 11, saying that he was not ready to register for a longer truce.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that Russia's move was a Ukraine preparation test to seek peace, calling for unambiguous and final statements of kyiv.

The dates of the proposed ceasefire coincide with the commemorations of the victory day of the Second World War Russia on May 9 and the 80th anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany.

Some international leaders, including Chinas Xi Jinping and Bélarus Aleksandr Lukashenko, should meet in Moscow on this date, to mark the Russian victory day commemorating the most than 25 million Soviet soldiers and civilians who died during the Second World War.

Kyiv will not play games to create a pleasant atmosphere to allow Poutines to get out of isolation on May 9, Zelensky said.

In a message to the dignitaries going to Russia for May 9, the Ukrainian chief warned that kyiv cannot be responsible for what is happening in the territory of the Russian Federation, due to the current conflict.

In response, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said its comments were a threat.

