Specific and general personal data: controversial diploma president VII Joko Widodo

By M Yamin Nasution, Sh-Phemantis Law

Muhammad Yamin Nasution

The burden of evidence lies in the devoted person, not on the people who deny. It will always be, if the person who denies the exception, then he must prove it.

President VII of the Republic of Indonesia (Ir. Joko Widodo) officially reported Roy Suryo, Rismon Hasiholan Sianipar, Doctor Tifa and others linked to an alleged slander on the metropolitan police of Jakarta.

Many opinions have explained that what had been done would have been considered to have exceeded the limits linked to the personal data of President VII, apart from these actions, the false news that caused problems and incentives.

But the diploma of an official in this case the president VII is included in the protection section of personal data as indicated in law number 27 of 2022, so that it is prohibited to be accessible without rights?

Personal data protection is part of human rights, but it must be understood in the principle of nationality, there are two senses linked to human rights:

FIRST OF ALLthat rights that cannot be separated or revoked are human rights. These rights are moral rights derived from humanity of each human being. The aim of these rights is to guarantee the dignity of each human being.

SECOND, are rights in accordance with the law made in accordance with the legal training process designed in accordance with the legal training process of the community itself, on a national and international level (Leach Levin).

This Tuilesan is intended to provide an objective understanding, systematically using the legal interpretation method by examining law number 27 of 2022 concerning the protection of personal data with the law of the Republic of Indonesia number 14 of 2008 concerning the opening of public information and is associated with the controversy of the VII presidential diploma, Mr. Ir. Joko Widodo.

On the basis of article 4, paragraph (2) and paragraph (2) of the law on the protection of personal data, personal data are divided in two, namely: FIRST OF ALL, Specific personal data and SECOND, Personal public data. The things that are regulated linked to the two data properties are as follows:

Article 4

(2) specific personal data mentioned in paragraph (1) The letter A includes:

health data and information; Biometric data; Data Genetika; Crime files; children on children; personal data; and / or Other data in accordance with legal provisions.

(3) The general personal data mentioned in paragraph (1) The letter B includes:

full name; gender; religion; matrimonial state; and / or the personal data combined identify someone.

According to translation based on the above personal data law, it may be understood that all personal data is not accessible by the community.

This is also confirmed in article 15 paragraph (1) and in paragraph (2) of the law on personal data, this article clearly underlines and very clearly which indicates: as follows:

The rights of the subject of the personal data mentioned in article 8, article 9, article 1o paragraph (1), article 11 and article 13 paragraph (1) and paragraph (2) are excluded to:

National defense and security interests; the interests of the law application process; public interest within the framework of state administration;

The exception mentioned in paragraph (1) is carried out only in the context of the implementation of the provisions of the law

As for the basis of exceptions linked to the subject of the personal data necessary to protect is a legal order such as the state of registration as a public service organized in number 6 of government regulations of 2005 Joy Government regulations number 17 of 2005 Joy Government regulations number 25 of 2007 Joy Government regulations number 49 of 2008 Joy Government regulations number 78 of 2012 concerning the elections, appointment and dismissal of regional leaders.

Article 38 paragraph (1) and paragraph (2) of government regulations number 6 of 2005 concerning the requirements to register as regional chief, namely;

Verse 1 letter c sounds;

studied at least in high school and / or an equivalent school;

Verse 1 letter l and m sounds;

Identity card photocopy (KTP); Photocopy of the diploma which was legalized by the authorities, as proof to fulfill the requirements of candidates as mentioned in subsection (1) letter C;

Likewise, it is regulated in the law of the Republic of Indonesia number 14 of 2008 concerning the opening of public information.

Article 1 Number 8 Chapter General stated indicates that:

Officials are people who are appointed and who have had the task of occupying certain positions or positions of public organisms.

Using the systematic language interpretation system, article 15 of paragraph (1) The letter C and the paragraph (2) of the personal data mentioned above are linked and intertwined with article 1 number 8 UU KIP, up to a public service (president of VII Office and other people other people First interpares) Not included in personal protection data prohibited to access.

This is an order in article 2 paragraph (1) of the KIP law which confirms:

Each public information is open and is accessible by each user of public information.

The purpose of the opening organized in the Kip UU is such that mentioned in article 3 letters D and article 4 of the sentences (2) The letter declared:

Make good state administration, which is transparent, efficient and efficient, responsible as well as responsible;

Article 4 indicates:

See and know public information;

The obligation to open personal data on an official and its exceptions stipulated in the protection against personal data is very clear and the company may be found in article 7 paragraph (3) and in article 11 paragraph (1) of the KIP law Joy Decision of the Constitutional Court number 3 / PUU-VII / 2010, even with regard to the presidential diploma VII of the Republic of Indonesia, namely IR. H. Joko Widodo must be open to the public.

To determine the original diploma, it is necessary to know and open clearly to the thesis and other processes before the birth of the diploma.

The arrangement is contained in law number 25 of 2015 concerning administrative actions and disciplinary sanctions of civil servants using a false diploma, Part III letter A: criteria of false diplomas, namely:

False white diploma; The white diploma is valid, issued by an authorized institution, but not signed by an official authorized to indicate a diploma; The white diploma is valid, issued by an authorized institution, signed by an official authorized to indicate a diploma, but in part or all the content is not true; and / or The diploma obtained by non -non -in accordance with the laws and regulations governing education.

Conclusion ;

That the presidential diploma VII, Mr. Ir. H. Joko Widodo does not include personal data and excluded by the law on personal data, and the opening of the public is the obligation as it is stipulated in the KIP law, so that the opinions which say that the diploma has a sacred nature to open is wrong.

In the survey, the survey and proof of the case must test the thesis and other processes before the thesis before the birth of the diploma became a obligation The Criminal Probantibus Bedent be Luca.

And one thing will be brilliant when you use honesty as a root of the word Caution It is PRBA BUKTI And Probus honesty.