Omar Abdullah discusses the J&K situation with PM Modi during the 1st meeting after the attack on Pahalgam | Latest news from India





The chief minister of Jammu-et-Cachemire, Omar Abdullah, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to Delhi and discussed various questions, including last week's terrorist attack in Pahalgam, reported PTI, citing unidentified officials. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jammu-et-Cachemire-Minister-in-Chief Omar Abdullah at a meeting in New Delhi in October 2024. (PTI) The Reunion at the Prime Minister's residence lasted around 30 minutes, they said. Follow the live updates. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the terrorist attack on April 22 in which 26 people, mainly tourists, were killed. After the terrorist attack, India announced a series of measures in response to the support of Pakistan to cross -border terrorism. These include the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty, the closure of the check that is integrated into Attari and the reduction in the high commissions. The Indian government has canceled all types of visas granted to Pakistani nationals and ordered them to leave by April 30. India has also closed its airspace for flights operated by Pakistan Airlines. Read also | Omar Abdullah on Pahalgam's attack: “will not use this moment to demand a state of state” In retaliation, Pakistan has also announced the suspension of all trade with India, including towards and from any third country by Pakistan and has prohibited Indian airlines from using its airspace. The Pakistani forces also violated the ceasefire along the border during the eighth consecutive day, opening light weapons along the control line (LOC) in five districts of Jammu-et-Cachemire. During a key security meeting on April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the armed forces had complete operational freedom to determine the mode, targets and India response calendar to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam. It is our national determination to bring a crushing blow to terrorism, said Modi, according to government sources. They (the armed forces) have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets and calendar of our response, added the Prime Minister.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/omar-abdullah-discusses-j-k-situation-with-pm-modi-in-1st-meet-after-pahalgam-attack-101746275691104.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos