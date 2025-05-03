Politics
Now, Farage Not Starmer feeds public appetite for change | Nigel Farage
There was a time when an election campaign featured the name of Nigel Farage would have presented the Brexit word as well in sight.
And yet, almost a decade after Farage orchestrated the Great Britain of the Grand Schism of the EU, and with the chief of the reform which emerges as a more important political threat than ever, during the local elections of this week, Brexit was not a word on the lips of voters.
It is all the more surprising that many votes have taken place in workers' environments where voters feel the negative effects of a lame economy which, according to some, is hampered by the status of negotiations UKS outside the EU.
But if Farage does not have the prejudicial effects of Brexit as an electoral mutant around his neck, this may be due to the fact that, according to a survey, the work voters who defected to reform do not seem to blame him. In fact, they are more likely to blame his political adversaries.
The results of Good Growth Foundation, a thinkank with links with labor leadership, offer an overview. His survey suggests that among a key group of swing voters, Farage has managed to change the responsibility for what is undoubtedly his success for life.
The results are based on a survey of 2,200 voters carried out by JL Partners in mid-March, including 222 voters who supported work in the general elections, but now say that they support the reform.
Among these labor reform switches, 39% said they thought that Brexit had aggravated the country, but overall, they did not blame Farage for this. Instead, 30% blamed the conservative party and 29% blamed Boris Johnson. Only 11% said it was fault.
The net faction farabability was 46% among labor switches, significantly higher than its national approval of the net approval rate of -2%. Admirers said they thought they were defending British values, says it like that and speaks for ordinary people.
A woman from Rochdale who has changed her support for the reform this year said: part of what he says resonates with people, while many of the other, you know, deputies and stuff [are] Very pasty on things.
The results of the local elections suggest that Farage is successfully based in the appetite of the public, which helped Keir Starmer to win his landslide.
Labor strategists now consider reform as their main threat. Jonathan Ashworth, the former Labor Frontbencher, said the results suggested that the country were heading for a bipartite system between work and reform.
In the coming weeks and months, the labor figures will look at research like this in the motor factors behind the reforms, but the deputies are divided on the best way to follow. Some people want ministers to focus on reducing legal and illegal migration while others say that voters in Runcorn and Helsby, where the reform has more than often cited the controversial reductions in governments.
Keir Starmer said this weekend that he gets him, suggesting that he was ready to take into account political decisions which, according to some of his deputies, lost party support in the north of cities.
For Farage, a man who spent the majority of his career influencing the policy line policy, the responsibility of his greatest political success seems slow to come.
