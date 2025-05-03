Complete Jokowi declaration after reporting to the metropolitan police of Jakarta: this is actually a light problem





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Former President Joko Widodo went down the Grand Jakarta police mountain to report an alleged defamation and slander had a false diploma on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. Jokowi who wore a long Batik Brun-Sleeved arrived at the integrated police service center (SPKT) around 0.50 WIB.

About 25 minutes later, he went to the management of the general criminal investigation and suffered an exam, which lasted up to 12.25 WIB. After reporting, Jokowi met journalists and made an official declaration concerning the legal report he made.

In his statement, Jokowi stressed that the accusation of using false diplomas was actually a light problem. However, because the accusation has been circulating for a long time and continues to drive, it thinks it is time to resolve it through legal channels.

“This is actually a light problem, the affairs of the false accusations of diploma. But it must be brought in the field of law so that everything is clear and clear,” said Jokowi after reporting to the metropolitan police in Jakarta on Wednesday.

He also explained that the question had emerged since he was still the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia. Initially, he thought that the accusation would stop after the end of his mandate. But because the problem continues, it feels better to be brought into the field of law. “I think it's over, but it is always extended. So, yes, it will be brought into the field of law,” he said.

When he was asked for the reason why he had to intervene directly to report this case, Jokowi said that because he was a personal complaint, he had to sit on the police station. The accusation concerns the alleged falsification of its undergraduate diploma from Gadjah Mada University. “Because of the complaint, I have to come myself,” said the father of the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

When making a report, Jokowi said he had received up to 35 police questions about his report. “Asked a lot,” asked 35 questions, “he said.

In addition, the former mayor of Solo also invited investigators from the Metro Jaya regional police to examine his diploma through the digital medico-legal method to prove his validity. “If necessary, please (digital medico-legal), we have clearly brought it to the field of law,” he said.

Jokowi's lawyer's response Jokowi's lawyer, Yakup Hasibuan, assessed the accusation concerning the ownership of false diplomas addressed to his customers as a very prejudicial form of slander.

“We say that slander and accusations are very, very cruel because it has damaged the right name and dignity of Mr. Jokowi, which has an impact on the good name of the family and no less important also damages the good reputation of the Indonesian people,” said Yakup, as quoted by the Cita Between.

He also explained that, although so far, Jokowi tended not to respond openly to the accusation, he in fact continued to monitor the development of the problem in recent months.

“Several times, we have also given an appeal, officially the press conference (press conference), several declarations (declarations) in public places have also been granted, but (the accusations) continue to be carried out by several parties,” said Yakup.

Consequently, following Yakup, Jokowi finally decided to officially report to the metropolitan police of Jakarta after having undergone long considerations. “For everything to be clear, so that the truth can be seen and that the good name of Mr. Jokowi and the good reputation of the Indonesian people can be restored and maintained too. This will not happen again,” he said.

In this case, Jokowi reported five people with the initial hospital, ice, hospital, T and K to the metropolitan police in Jakarta. Yakup explained that the five people had been reported for allegedly slandered and defament, using electronic media. Consequently, this report also involves provisions in the Information and Electronic Transactions Act (ITE law).

