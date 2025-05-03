



Veteran Veteran Turkish Pro-Kurd Mp Sirri Sureyya Onder Dies (Photo: AP) Sirri Sureyya Onder A veteran politician who won respect through the political spectrum of Turkey for his efforts to end the years of conflict with the country's Kurdish ethnic minority, died at the age of 62, an Istanbul hospital announced on Saturday.

The Pro-Kurdish Party legislator DEM who was vice-president of the Parliament, Onder died two and a half weeks after undergoing cardiac surgery after cardiac arrest on April 15.

The episode left him in critical condition, provoking a sampling of concern, notably President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who accuses demons of links with the Kurdish militant group prohibited PKK.

Erdogan had called the daughter of Onder to say that he was “closely” monitored his father's health and expressed his “sadness” to the news of his death on Saturday.

“I sincerely believe that we will achieve the objective of Turkey without terrorism that we have worked for so many things lately,” said the Turkish president.

Born in 1962 in a Turkish socialist family in Adiyaman, in the southeast of the Southeast Kurdish, Onder grew up in the two cultures and played a key role by helping to facilitate the peace talks that began in 2013.

“His temperament and his career path made him a real expert in conversation with everyone,” Ertugrul Kurkcu, former HDP party chief now disappeared, told AFP.

His role as a peacemaker has appeared in the foreground in recent months when he went to the island of Imrali three times to meet Abdullah Ocalan the founder imprisoned of Kurdistan workers party (PKK), as part of a small DEM delegation.

The objective was to advance a new dialogue offer initiated by Ankara seeking to end the conflict of several decades with the PKK which made more than 40,000 lives. Peace factor After his last visit on February 27, the delegation returned with a historic letter from Ocalan urging his activists to lay their arms and dissolve.

“I will be the factor of peace, if necessary. I will give my life for that,” said Onder.

Known for his obstinate determination and his sense of irrepressible humor, his efforts to promote peace have earned him generalized respect.

“Events may seem depressing, but in reality, the better days are approaching by our side,” he said with a smile in 2018, just before being imprisoned for a year to distribute the “terrorist propaganda”.

He was 16 years old when he first went to prison after joining a demonstration, and after a military coup in 1980, he was again imprisoned for joining a student demonstration, spending seven years behind bars and tested torture.

Before entering politics, he had a varied career path, working as an apprentice photographer, truck driver, builder and columnist.

He also wrote and played in the 2006 “Beynelmilel” film (the international) on the repression after the 1980 coup.

“While most Turkish films on the coup focus on defeat and discouragement of the left,” Beynelmilel “is one of the few films on the subject that offers hope,” said Mazlum Vesek, specialist in Turkish cinema. I also represent the trees! After entering Parliament in 2011, Onder became a leading political figure during the Gezi Park 2013 demonstrations that started in Istanbul on plans to shave a park.

“I also represent the trees!” He shouted at the police at the time.

After the hospitalization of Onder in April, the founder of PKK Ocalan sent him a support message, noting his “enormous efforts for peace”.

“It is a person who was able to break prejudices within society, within the parliament and in the streets,” he said.

“His ability to cope and manage adversity is important; he is able to transform negative situations into positive situations without worsening them.”

