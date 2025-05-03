PM Modi at the Capital City Releanch





Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi called chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his assistant Pawan Kalyan to transform Amaravati and Andhra Pradesh into a growth engine for a developed India, citing it as the dream of NT Rama Rao to develop the state. “We have to realize NTRS dreams. Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan, together, we have to do it and we will,” said Modi. Friday, during the restart of the construction of Amaravati, the PM stressed that the capital of the State is not only a city but a dream that is realized. In addition to the recovery, Modi has thrown the foundation stone for several projects related to the capital and 58,000 RS dedicated Rs worth nine other projects to the nation. Addressing a large gathering, he said: “This is the start of the construction of Swarna Andhra (Golden AP). These are not only concrete structures, but are strong foundations for the aspirations of Andhra Pradesh and the vision of a developed India.” Modi has expressed his confidence that Amaravati, once completed in three years as promised by CM Naidu, will transform the state into a modern and progressive state, and it can realize the dreams of each andhraire. “Amaravati will emerge as a leading city in the country in fields such as information technologies, artificial intelligence, green energy, clean industries, education and health care,” he added, promising total state support in the supply of necessary infrastructure. Recalling its role in the laying of the bases of Amaravati as a popular capital in 2015, Modi noted that the central government has extended its full support in the last decade, and now, under the direction of CM Naidu, development will progress quickly, prioritizing essential structures such as the High Court, the Assembly, the Secretariat and the Raj Bhavan. 'There is no one better than Chandrababu' The Prime Minister congratulated Chandrababu Naidu, saying: “There is nothing better than Chandrababu” when it comes to quickly executing projects on a large scale while guaranteeing high level quality. Modi revealed that he had closely observed how Chandrababu developed the IT industry in Hyderabad when he was the CM of Gujarat. “Chandrababu congratulated me for having adopted technology. But as CM in Gujarat, I had observed how he had developed the computer sector in Hyderabad and understood the process. Today, I am able to implement these learnings across the country,” said Modi.

