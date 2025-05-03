



The law firm based in Seattle, Perkins Coie, said that he was “extremely grateful” for the support he received after a federal judge canceled a decree of President Trump targeting society on Friday.

Newsweek contacted Perkins Coie and the Ministry of Justice for comments on Saturday by e-mail and online request form respectively, outside regular office hours.

Why it matters

Since his return to the White House in January, Trump has introduced a number of decrees targeting law firms that have either represented his political rivals, or involved in investigations against him.

This sparked a series of legal actions, companies arguing that ordinances are an unconstitutional restriction on freedom of expression. However, a number of other law firms have concluded agreements with the administration to avoid being targeted and committed a combined total of just under a billion dollars of free legal work to cause the president.

What to know

Friday, the judge of the American district Beryl Howell ruled that the executive order of Trump targeting Perkins Coie, published on March 6, violated protections constitutionally devoted to freedom of expression and a regular procedure and was therefore illegal.

Trump's decree had revoked the federal authorization of the employees of Perkins Coie and asked the federal agencies to cancel contracts with the company. However, Howell had already blocked his implementation with a temporary ban order before his judgment this week.

In his executive decree, Trump declared that Perkins Cole was targeted on his work for the presidential campaign of Hillary Clinton 2016 and his hiring practices.

President Donald Trump delivered start remarks at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, May 1, 2025. President Donald Trump delivered start remarks at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, May 1, 2025. Saul Loeb / Getty

The order said: “The dishonest and dangerous activity of the law firm Perkins Coie LLP ('Perkins Coie') affected this country for decades. In particular, in 2016 while representing the presidential candidate failed Hillary Clinton, Perkins Coie hired merger GPS, who then made a false” file “conceived to steal an amount …

“Perkins Coie Racliquely discriminated against his own lawyers and staff, and against candidates … Perkins Coie publicly announced percentage quotas in 2019 for hiring and promotion on the basis of race and other categories prohibited by civil rights laws.”

Wilmerhale law firms, Susman Godfrey and Jenner & Block also continued the administration in response to decrees targeting their activities. In the three cases, the judges imposed temporary blocks on the ordinances while the cases are deliberate.

What people say

In a press release published on X Perkins Coie said: “Today, the court permanently blocked the illegal decree to target our cabinet. This decision says that basic constitutional freedoms are expensive, including freedom of expression, regular procedure and the right to select advice without fear of compensation.

“We are satisfied with this decision and we are extremely grateful to those who have taken the floor in support of our positions. While we go ahead, we remain guided by the same commitments that have first forced us to provide this challenge: to protect our business, to safeguard the interests of our customers and to respect the rule of law.”

What happens next

The Ministry of Justice has the possibility of calling on Howell at the American Court of Appeal for the Columbia district circuit. It is not yet known if they intend to make such a movement.

