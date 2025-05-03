Voyage by car without Ikn Rails until finally returned to China





Jakarta –

Train units without rail or autonomous rail transport (art) were officially returned to China. This step is in accordance with the completion of the trial period (POC) which was carried out from August to October 2024 in the capital of Nusantara (IKN), East Kalimantan.

The news of the return was confirmed by the special staff of the head of the IKN authority in the field of public communication, Troy Pantouw. Troy said this art was brought back by the manufacturing company for its availability, namely CRRC Qingdao Sifang Thursday (1/5).

“The artistic series arrived at the port of Semayang, Balikpapan, Thursday morning and sent to China by ship on Thursday evening,” said Troy when he contacted detikcomFriday (2/5/2025).

Scroll to continue with content

The speech has been heard since 2023

The planned operation of the train without railroads in Ikn has been heard since the beginning of 2023 at the time of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi). This was initially disclosed by Budi Karya Sumadi who was then the Minister of Transport.

Budi Karya said, the plan of this train to use rubber wheels without machinists alias Automated guidance transit (AGT), as used in skytrain Suekarno-Hatta airport. This train has a capacity of 50 people per set.

“And the advice we will make is AGT. AGT is a type of train that uses rubber wheels like in Soekarno-Hatta and it can work with a capacity of 50 people. Trains 150 people. Hope, it can produce a quantity move forward (Interval between trains) that meet, “said Budi Karya, quoted in the YouTube channel of the presidential secretariat, Saturday (25/03/2023).

Work is equal to China

In the note detikcomThe artistic project is a collaboration between IKN and Norinco Authority, with the participation of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC). The realization was also one of the results of the discussion of the Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi during the meeting with the Chinese Minister of Transport Li Xiaopng in early 2024.

There are two series of trains with each of the 3 cars with a capacity of 302 passengers. The route that will be passed from the national axis, from the western axis, to the east axis, with a cruising speed of 40 km / hour and the objective of waiting time of each stop is only 5 minutes.

This future mode of transport is loaned by the Chinese for free to be tested in the IKN during the trial period. The government has only to build special arts and markers.

This train is used using a battery with the guided operation through reading the road marking through sensors, so this vehicle is effective in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and fossil energy consumption. This train will operate on ordinary highways such as other motorized vehicles through virtual routes that have been predetermined by the system.

Jokowi Jajal to call a cheap transport art

The artistic series began to arrive in IKN at the end of July 2024. In its preparation, art began to undergo a lawsuit since August 10, 2024. Applicable for a circular testing road from the Kemenko 3 building to the Kemenko 2 building and returned to the Ministry of Coordination 3RD in the Central Government Zone (KIPP).

“We want mass transport in IKN based on green energy, and art is electricity, which, we hope, can later be used in Ikn,” said Jokowi after trying art on Tuesday (08/13/2024).

At that time, Jokowi even mentioned that art was a cheap transport, much cheaper than the MRT and the TLR. He explained that art costs only PR. 70 billion for its purchases. “In addition to being cheap, it's green energy,” he said.

The target can be used on August 17

The train without rail or art is targeted to be able to operate in a limited manner and serve the community in the momentum of the 79th anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia on August 17, 2024 in Ikn. The celebration is the first to take place in Ikn.

Then Saturday (08/17/2024), the autonomous tram was operated to bring the guests to the management of the State Palace after the momentum of the ceremony. The maximum capacity of guest customers transported by 150 people. This can be seen from the written announcement in the transport window.

Budi Karya said that art will be tested until October 2024. After that, this vehicle can still be tested for free until December 2024

Returned to China

Then in November 2024, the news of the art return plan in China began to be heard. The deputy for the green transformation and the digital authority of the IKN, explained Mohammed Ali Berawi, the results of the evaluation evaluation, revealed that the train without rail had not been able to function properly.

“The results of the concept evaluation (POC) have been found that the system autonomous Otonomal tram could not work well, “he said to detikcomWednesday (11/13/2024).

Ali declared, in accordance with the discussion between the ministries and the institutions of OIKN and LINTAS (K / L) in presidential education (INPRES) n ° 2 of 2024 concerning the support for the acceleration of the implementation of tests and performance (proof of concept) Autonomy TREM in the capital of the archipelago, OIKN is responsible for the implementation and evaluation of rails in rails in rails Ikkn. Seeing the results that the train did not work properly, then his party will ask Norinco to return the train to China.

Until finally Thursday (1/5/2025), this rail rail series was officially returned to China. The special staff of the head of the IKN Authority in the field of public communication, said Troy Pantouw, his party had no plan to continue to cooperate with the Chinese company concerning the purchase of train without rails.

“Until now, it has not been planned to replace it with a new unit. In the meantime, there has been no continuation of cooperation between the IKN authority and the supplier's manufacturing company, the CRRC Qingda Sifang,” said Troy detikcom.

(SCAR)