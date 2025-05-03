Ukraine cannot guarantee the security of Xi Jinping, other leaders of Moscowzelensky

The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, refers to the security measures surrounding the foreign dignitaries who attend a parade on the Red Square next week marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

A few days after being accused of having threatened to disrupt the event of the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Zelensky told journalists that kyiv “could not be responsible” for what is happening in Russian territory during the commemorations which will be assisted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders.

Zelensky not mentioned any name and offered no other details, but his comments follow his previous remarks according to which Russia was worried about what could happen during the event and a warning from the European Union urging its leaders not to attend.

Nowsweek contacted the Russian and Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministries to comment.

The workers install decorations for the victory of the victory of May 9 on the Red Square on April 27, 2025 in Moscow, Russia, before the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

The workers install decorations for the victory of the victory of May 9 on the Red Square on April 27, 2025 in Moscow, Russia, before the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

Getty images



Why it matters

Under the chairmanship of Vladimir Putin, the May 9 event marking the defeat of Nazi Germany has become an annual demonstration of Russian patriotism which gathered a resonance following its large -scale invasion of Ukraine.

The leaders of the former Soviet countries and allies such as China generally attend, and for the 80th anniversary of this year, Putin called for a three-day ceasefire that Zelensky rejected. Zelensky's latest comments add to speculation on what Ukraine could do during the period.

What to know

Zelensky said that last week, the Kremlin feared that the parade will be in danger, which prompted Moscow of accusing Ukraine to plan an attack to coincide with the event.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov played Zelensky's remarks and said the Russians would watch the television event with pride.

But the Ukrainian chief returned to the subject, telling journalists that the nameless countries had asked Kyiv the security of going to Moscow for the event, but that Ukraine cannot be responsible for what is happening in Russian territory.

He referred to the way in which the criminal fire and the explosions could be attributed to Ukraine, but kyiv would not be responsible for what could happen.

Zelensky also rejected Putin's offer from a three-day ceasefire, reiterating kyiv calls for a 30-day break as proposed by the United States

His remarks follow a warning from the first diplomat of the European Union Kaja Kallas so that European leaders do not participate in the celebrations and rather show solidarity with Ukraine, according to Politico.

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on a telegram on Saturday that no one asked for guarantees from Zelensky, but if his “provocations” were realized “that no one will guarantee May 10 in kyiv”.

Who is participating?

In addition to XI, leaders of more than 20 countries should attend, notably the allies of Putin, Alexander Lukashenko and Nicolas Maduro, the leaders of Bélarus and Venezuela respectively.

The president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, whose country bid for the membership of the EU, was also invited. The only EU chief accepting an invitation was the Slovaquian Prime Minister Robert Fico.

The Kremlin confirmed this week that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country has increased economic ties in the past three years, would not attend.

The Russian state media had reported that a senior high -level American official would assist it, appointing Secretary of State Marco Rubio, although the US State Department said Nowsweek On Thursday, there was no travel plan in place.

What people say

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by the Ukrainian media, according to a translation: “We cannot be responsible for what is happening in the territory of the Russian Federation. They offer you security and we will therefore give you no guarantee.”

Dmitry Medvedev, vice-president of the Russian Security Council on Telegram: “Who is looking for his guarantees? Just a verbal provocation. Nothing more … In the event of a real provocation on the day of victory, no one will guarantee until May 10 will come to kyiv.”

What happens next

While Moscow is preparing for the May 9 parade where Russian military equipment will be presented, Ukraine has asked EU officials to come to kyiv the same day to display the diplomatic force of its allies.