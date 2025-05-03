Politics
Ukraine cannot guarantee the security of Xi Jinping, other leaders of Moscowzelensky
The president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, refers to the security measures surrounding the foreign dignitaries who attend a parade on the Red Square next week marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.
A few days after being accused of having threatened to disrupt the event of the Victory Day Parade in Moscow, Zelensky told journalists that kyiv “could not be responsible” for what is happening in Russian territory during the commemorations which will be assisted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders.
Zelensky not mentioned any name and offered no other details, but his comments follow his previous remarks according to which Russia was worried about what could happen during the event and a warning from the European Union urging its leaders not to attend.
Nowsweek contacted the Russian and Chinese Foreign Affairs Ministries to comment.
Why it matters
Under the chairmanship of Vladimir Putin, the May 9 event marking the defeat of Nazi Germany has become an annual demonstration of Russian patriotism which gathered a resonance following its large -scale invasion of Ukraine.
The leaders of the former Soviet countries and allies such as China generally attend, and for the 80th anniversary of this year, Putin called for a three-day ceasefire that Zelensky rejected. Zelensky's latest comments add to speculation on what Ukraine could do during the period.
What to know
Zelensky said that last week, the Kremlin feared that the parade will be in danger, which prompted Moscow of accusing Ukraine to plan an attack to coincide with the event.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov played Zelensky's remarks and said the Russians would watch the television event with pride.
But the Ukrainian chief returned to the subject, telling journalists that the nameless countries had asked Kyiv the security of going to Moscow for the event, but that Ukraine cannot be responsible for what is happening in Russian territory.
He referred to the way in which the criminal fire and the explosions could be attributed to Ukraine, but kyiv would not be responsible for what could happen.
Zelensky also rejected Putin's offer from a three-day ceasefire, reiterating kyiv calls for a 30-day break as proposed by the United States
His remarks follow a warning from the first diplomat of the European Union Kaja Kallas so that European leaders do not participate in the celebrations and rather show solidarity with Ukraine, according to Politico.
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on a telegram on Saturday that no one asked for guarantees from Zelensky, but if his “provocations” were realized “that no one will guarantee May 10 in kyiv”.
Who is participating?
In addition to XI, leaders of more than 20 countries should attend, notably the allies of Putin, Alexander Lukashenko and Nicolas Maduro, the leaders of Bélarus and Venezuela respectively.
The president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, whose country bid for the membership of the EU, was also invited. The only EU chief accepting an invitation was the Slovaquian Prime Minister Robert Fico.
The Kremlin confirmed this week that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country has increased economic ties in the past three years, would not attend.
The Russian state media had reported that a senior high -level American official would assist it, appointing Secretary of State Marco Rubio, although the US State Department said Nowsweek On Thursday, there was no travel plan in place.
What people say
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, by the Ukrainian media, according to a translation: “We cannot be responsible for what is happening in the territory of the Russian Federation. They offer you security and we will therefore give you no guarantee.”
Dmitry Medvedev, vice-president of the Russian Security Council on Telegram: “Who is looking for his guarantees? Just a verbal provocation. Nothing more … In the event of a real provocation on the day of victory, no one will guarantee until May 10 will come to kyiv.”
What happens next
While Moscow is preparing for the May 9 parade where Russian military equipment will be presented, Ukraine has asked EU officials to come to kyiv the same day to display the diplomatic force of its allies.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.newsweek.com/russia-zelensky-ww2-parade-2067648
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imagine what he can do in the next day: Mullin Sen.es in Trump
- Official site of the Echl | Fort Wayne Komets vs. Toledo Walleye – May 2, 2025
- Erdogan declares a Turkish request on occupied Cyprus: “We are the owners of this land”
- Trump offers to deploy American troops in Mexico to fight against drug cartels
- No. 3 Mens Tennis goes to NCAA Tournament Second Round
- Strong earthquake power 5.3 size hit the remote area in Texas
- Travel as a champion: Delta starts extra flights for the university football season
- Adult advice from the favorite centrist of each
- Claudia Sheinbaum from Mexico traces the red line for Donald Trump
- At De Huddle, players of three generations to enter the field for ladies' cricket in India
- “Leave me from Mathematics”: Ford CEO How could Tarif cause vehicle prices
- Houthis maintains the pressure on Israel while the United States launches more strikes on Yemen | Houthis News