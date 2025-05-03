The chief minister of J&K, Omar Abdullah, meets PM Modi, discusses the terrorist attack of Pahalgam





The chief minister of Jammu-et-Cachemire, Omar Abdullah, had talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today. The two had a discussion on various issues, including Pahalgam's terrorist attack, officials said. The meeting took place at the Prime Minister's residence and lasted around 30 minutes. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the terrorist attack on April 22 in the Jammu-et-Cachemire Baisaran valley killed 26 people, mainly tourists. Earlier Sunday, the chief minister and the chief of the National Conference (NC) had asked for a decisive fight against terrorism and that the officials had to be pity. “After Pahalgam's terrorist attack, there must be a decisive fight against terrorism and its origin. The residents of cashmere were openly against terrorism and the murder of innocent people, they did it freely and spontaneously. The Prime Minister also promised to punish officials after the attack. “People behind this odious act will be brought to justice … They will not be spared! Their diabolical program will never succeed. Our determination to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will become even stronger,” he wrote on X. Following the attack, India imposed several sanctions in Pakistan by suspending several strategic agreements with the neighboring country. These include the suspension of the Industry Water Treaty, the expulsion of Pakistani diplomats, the closure of the Attari-Wagah border and more. Several other actions are taken and greater planning on how to proceed is underway. These actions have increased tensions between the two countries, because the two have threatened with strong actions. The situation drew global attention and several leaders intervened to defuse tensions. With PTI entries Posted by: Harshita Das Posted on: May 3, 2025 Settle

