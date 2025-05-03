The judge strikes Trump's executive decree targeting the law firm Perkins CoieExBulletin





President Donald Trump signs decrees in the White House Oval Office on March 6, including an order ending the security authorizations of those working in the law firm Perkins Coie. Alex Wong / Getty images hide the legend

Toggle legend Alex Wong / Getty Images

Friday, a federal judge canceled the executive decree of President Trump targeting the eminent law firm of Perkins Coie, deeming him unconstitutional and declaring him an attack on the fundamental principles of the American legal system.

The decision of the American district judge Beryl Howell is the first to definitively block an executive decree issued by Trump punishing a law firm to represent customers or causes he does not like.

“No American president has ever published decrees like that in question in this trial targeting an eminent law firm with unfavorable actions to be performed by all branch agencies,” wrote Howell in his 102 -page decision.

“But, with the goal and the effect, this action draws from a game book as old as Shakespeare, who wrote the sentence:” The first thing we do, kill all lawyers. “”

Perkins Coie was the first targeted law firm with a radical decree which imposed potentially existential punitive measures. Trump's order has suspended security authorizations for company employees, prohibited its lawyers with access to buildings and government officials and has ended government contracts with the company.

Trump has published similar executive orders against several other eminent law firms which he considers political enemies. Three of these companies, in addition to Perkins Coys, continued to challenge Trump's actions and have won legal orders temporarily blocking the application of orders.

The case of Perkins Coie is the first to be constantly blocked.

In his decision, Judge Howell has supervised the targeting of Perkins as an attack on the independence of the legal profession and the judicial system.

“The importance of independent lawyers to ensure that the fair and impartial administration of the justice of the American judicial system has been recognized in this country since its founding era,” she said in its decision.

This case, she added, “presents an unprecedented attack on these fundamental principles”.

Trump's ordinance, wrote the judge: “Stigmatizes and penalizes a private law firm and its employees”, partners by landlords due to the representation of the Customer Cabinet who are pursuing complaints and taking positions that Trump does not like.

“In a turn worthy of cringing teeth with theatrical expression” Turons all lawyers “, she adds, the executive order of Trump” adopts the approach of “Turons the lawyers that I do not like”, sending the clear message: the lawyers must stick to the party line, or else. “

Perkins Coie welcomed his decision.

“This decision affirms the basic constitutional freedoms that all Americans are expensive, including freedom of expression, regular procedure and the right to select advice without fear of compensation,” a spokesman said in a statement. “We are satisfied with this decision and we are extremely grateful to those who have taken the floor in support of our positions. While we go ahead, we remain guided by the same commitments that have first forced us to provide this challenge: to protect our business, to safeguard the interests of our customers and to respect the rule of law.”

The Ministry of Justice did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

While Perkins and three other companies challenged Trump's orders, at least nine other companies have either concluded agreements with the president to bring him a prescription against them, or to avoid the possibility of one. In return, they agreed to provide hundreds of millions of dollars combined in free legal work on the causes they support and the president.

