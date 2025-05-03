Politics
Unless the government is repairing the broken electoral system, the extreme right could take control of this country
Onthewight always welcomes a letter to the editor -in -chief to share with our readers without surprise that they do not always reflect the views of this publication. If you have something you want to share, contact of course, your comments considered are welcome below.
This is Maggie Nelmes, Ventnor. Elegant
The results of local elections send a clear message that our old political order is broken. Confidence in our traditional politicians is at its lowest level. And the results of the elections cause chaos.
The national campaign group makes votes, says:
It is dangerous to allow a game to take control of a county or the country in the face of most people who vote against this. Boris Johnson did it in 2019, Keir Starmer in 2024, and it could well be Nigel Farage.
Whatever the winning party, the voter loses. Politicians who earn 25% of votes should not receive 100% of power.
First of all, the position cannot face the policy in 2025. We need proportional representation urgently. PR guarantees that no one can earn all the power over a small minority of the voices.
The alarm bells sound
Nigel Farages Far Right Reform UK increases quickly, based on the promises to repair our broken voting system.
This, Starmer has shown little inclination to do, even if the members of the Labor Party voted at the annual conference about a year ago to move to a proportional representation voting system.
First post voting system
Why is our voting system broken? Because it is designed to operate for a race of two horses, and the United Kingdom is now a country with five parts that are strongly established. The first post voting system does not divide the votes expressed during an election also also between the parties; It does not give us a fair representation in local councils or in parliament.
Voters for small parties are frustrated by each election because their votes do not count. The winner takes everything. During the legislative elections in recent years, work has swept power with a large majority, which did not reflect the way in which the population voted.
“The progressives have been too shy”
As explained by the compass of the leftist thinking group:
Reform UK is increasing not because they offer real solutions, but because progressives have been too shy, too divided and too stuck in a system that no longer works.
Many voters are frustrated by the old voting system which often produces powerful and authoritarian governments, and tired of waiting for work and the conservatives to turn to a more equitable system.
Conflictual and polarized dynamics
Almost all other democracies have done so. They now benefit from a more consensual policy, compared to our own conflict and polarized dynamic.
However, Keir Starmer resists changing the public relations voting system, as well as making other vital and radical changes to our obsolete political system, in particular to the Chamber of Lords – unleashed, overcrowded and cluttered with many major parties, the bishops of the Church of England and hereditary peers.
A vote of despair, no optimism
Voting for reform is a vote of despair, no optimism. Nigel Farage does not represent ordinary people, but the rich. The reform represents a fair voting system to increase its own representation in councils, mayor and parliament.
But if the work discussed the problems of raw inequality in our electoral system, the reform would lose its support as a protest party, and its power would decrease.
“The system sets up alternative voices”
As the open Britain says:
The appetite for change is real, deep and growing. But the system sets up alternative voices.
Instead, he threatens to create a new dynamic (and in my opinion, even worse) with a reform of the United Kingdom occupying the good flank of British politics. This means a more toxic rhetoric, no more juvenile mud briefs and more bidirectional competitions for tiny electorate shards.
Those of us outside the Swing seats will continue to be sidelined. And the real problems that people care to know if their invoices or the climate or their stagnant salary will take the seat of the hysteria and distractions reform.
Please sign these petitions:
|
Sources
2/ https://onthewight.com/letter-unless-government-fix-broken-electoral-system-far-right-could-take-control-of-this-country/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imagine what he can do in the next day: Mullin Sen.es in Trump
- Official site of the Echl | Fort Wayne Komets vs. Toledo Walleye – May 2, 2025
- Erdogan declares a Turkish request on occupied Cyprus: “We are the owners of this land”
- Trump offers to deploy American troops in Mexico to fight against drug cartels
- No. 3 Mens Tennis goes to NCAA Tournament Second Round
- Strong earthquake power 5.3 size hit the remote area in Texas
- Travel as a champion: Delta starts extra flights for the university football season
- Adult advice from the favorite centrist of each
- Claudia Sheinbaum from Mexico traces the red line for Donald Trump
- At De Huddle, players of three generations to enter the field for ladies' cricket in India
- “Leave me from Mathematics”: Ford CEO How could Tarif cause vehicle prices
- Houthis maintains the pressure on Israel while the United States launches more strikes on Yemen | Houthis News