Unless the government is repairing the broken electoral system, the extreme right could take control of this country

This is Maggie Nelmes, Ventnor. Elegant

The results of local elections send a clear message that our old political order is broken. Confidence in our traditional politicians is at its lowest level. And the results of the elections cause chaos.

The national campaign group makes votes, says:

It is dangerous to allow a game to take control of a county or the country in the face of most people who vote against this. Boris Johnson did it in 2019, Keir Starmer in 2024, and it could well be Nigel Farage. Whatever the winning party, the voter loses. Politicians who earn 25% of votes should not receive 100% of power. First of all, the position cannot face the policy in 2025. We need proportional representation urgently. PR guarantees that no one can earn all the power over a small minority of the voices.

The alarm bells sound

Nigel Farages Far Right Reform UK increases quickly, based on the promises to repair our broken voting system.

This, Starmer has shown little inclination to do, even if the members of the Labor Party voted at the annual conference about a year ago to move to a proportional representation voting system.

First post voting system

Why is our voting system broken? Because it is designed to operate for a race of two horses, and the United Kingdom is now a country with five parts that are strongly established. The first post voting system does not divide the votes expressed during an election also also between the parties; It does not give us a fair representation in local councils or in parliament.

Voters for small parties are frustrated by each election because their votes do not count. The winner takes everything. During the legislative elections in recent years, work has swept power with a large majority, which did not reflect the way in which the population voted.

“The progressives have been too shy”

As explained by the compass of the leftist thinking group:

Reform UK is increasing not because they offer real solutions, but because progressives have been too shy, too divided and too stuck in a system that no longer works.

Many voters are frustrated by the old voting system which often produces powerful and authoritarian governments, and tired of waiting for work and the conservatives to turn to a more equitable system.

Conflictual and polarized dynamics

Almost all other democracies have done so. They now benefit from a more consensual policy, compared to our own conflict and polarized dynamic.

However, Keir Starmer resists changing the public relations voting system, as well as making other vital and radical changes to our obsolete political system, in particular to the Chamber of Lords – unleashed, overcrowded and cluttered with many major parties, the bishops of the Church of England and hereditary peers.

A vote of despair, no optimism

Voting for reform is a vote of despair, no optimism. Nigel Farage does not represent ordinary people, but the rich. The reform represents a fair voting system to increase its own representation in councils, mayor and parliament.

But if the work discussed the problems of raw inequality in our electoral system, the reform would lose its support as a protest party, and its power would decrease.

“The system sets up alternative voices”

As the open Britain says:

The appetite for change is real, deep and growing. But the system sets up alternative voices. Instead, he threatens to create a new dynamic (and in my opinion, even worse) with a reform of the United Kingdom occupying the good flank of British politics. This means a more toxic rhetoric, no more juvenile mud briefs and more bidirectional competitions for tiny electorate shards. Those of us outside the Swing seats will continue to be sidelined. And the real problems that people care to know if their invoices or the climate or their stagnant salary will take the seat of the hysteria and distractions reform.

