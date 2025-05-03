Two important things are discussed when the volunteers Prabowo Gibran owns Silaturahmi – Nusantarapos.co.id

Jakarta, nusanatarapos.co.id -The volunteers of Prabowo-Gibran who were also volunteers, Jokowi, organized a friendly rally, on this occasion many volunteers asked the report of the diploma led by the 7th President Joko Widodo and the planned consumption of Gibran Rakabuming Raka as vice-president.

The coordinator of the red and white legal team, C. Suhadi, explained that at the meeting, many volunteers questioned two things. Namely the diploma of President Jokowi and the efforts to dismiss Gibran Rakabuming Raka from the siege of the Vice-President.

This main defender explained the problem of the diploma, he explained to other volunteers if what was done by Joko Widodo was very appropriate, namely the question to the metropolitan police of Jakarta.

If you leave it for how long, there will be no end. If reported means that there is indeed an end, because we leave everything to the officials of the application of the laws where the metro police must immediately deal with this problem, he said before other volunteers of Prabowo Gibran.

He also explained that if there was indeed someone who had been appointed suspect in slander, he must be immediately arrested, dealt with according to the applicable legal provisions to be given to the court.

There are actors who are recurrences, which means that they have done the same act but in other cases. Which has been violated the same linked to the ITE law, so that it can be subject to the addition of articles. If I am not mistaken, a third of the sentence can be added if he has committed the same crime, he said.

Former Ketum Ninja also said that with Mr. Jokowi's report, the volunteers hoped to be spearhead. To continue to keep, as volunteers, we will escort it to the legal process.

The legal process starts from the level of education, the prosecutor's office and even our court will monitor him, he said.

Although linked to the dismissal of Gibran, Suhadi considered that the plan for the dismissal of Gibran was in 2029. If I was a sexy person for 2029, it was Gibran because of his post as vice-president.

He is therefore very strategic if this problem was brought into the 2029 field, but they were wrong because Gibran was a worker whom he did not think of something like that. Because what he thinks is how he works, for example, when he solo does not have an image as vice-president, but how to imagine him for the benefit of the community to work in favor of many people, he explained.

Suhadi continued in this case the impression that occurred that there was indeed a game whose goal was to shake Gibran. He called this Nika as a Batman trap. If Gibran is invited to be dismissed and that has a great objective of the government.

If later, Gibran falls in blame, who is blamed? President. If that is like that, people will attack the existence of the president and the president was considered violent the constitution. The name of the president and the vice-president is a package that cannot be separated, he said.

Suhadi also explained that Gibran could be rejected if he had committed three things, crimes against the state, corruption and serious criminal crimes. As long as this is not done by Gibran, the indictment will not be able to do so.

But yesterday, there was a professor who said that the Gibran diploma could be examined and so on. I see that people who have a teacher who sometimes likes to connect their lifestyle, he said.

When Gibran signed up, he had been tested, he had to be asked in a college where he studied. There is no way that the Kpu ujuk-person will be courageous like that, said that a Vice-President document was not requested, he would have been asked, concluded Suhadi.

He also declared that all volunteers would be as much as possible and maximum support for the government of Prabowo Gibran. Not only in this period, but also in the next elections in 2029.