



Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the president of Angola, Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, during the joint press release, at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Saturday May 3, 2025 | Photo credit: Ani

India is committed to taking firm and decisive measures against terrorists responsible for the terrorist attack of Pahalgam and their supporters, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the interviews with Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourengere on Saturday May 3, 2025). Mr. Modis comments, more than 10 days after the attacks, where terrorists responsible for the drop of 26 men have still not been apprehended, reiterate his former declarations on a strong response for the attack. We both agree that terrorism is the greatest threat to humanity, said Mr. Modi, as an Indre and Angola, 5 agreements, including a defense cooperation agreement. We are committed to taking firm and decisive measures against terrorists and those who support them. We thank Angola for their support in our fight against cross -terrorism – Border, added Mr. Modi after the discussions with Mr. Lourenco who is also the current president of the African Union. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in S. Jaishankar In an appeal with the Minister of External Affairs, S. Jaishankar,, the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, also discussed the situation according to the attacks and the aggravation of Indian-Pakistani relations. Echoing calls by the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Saudi Arabia and other countries, Mr. Lavrov said that India and Pakistan should resolve their differences by political and diplomatic means. However, in What Seemed to Be A Snub to Pakistan, that has Threatened to put the Simla Agreement in Abeyance, MR. LAVROV Said the Differentés Should be resolved Bilaterally in Accord with the provisions of the Simla Agreement of 1972 and the Lahore Declaration of 1999. Social media platform x about the call, Mr. Jaishankar Said that the perpetrators, backers and planners of the pahalgam attack must be brought to justice. The government said it thought it was cross -border terrorism with links with Pakistan. The conversation with Mr. Lavrov, who followed a week after the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, called PM Modi, is one of the calls for calls where countries call for restraint in the response of the India, even if government sources have declared that Prime Minister Modi had given the heads of planning services in the manner and the time of a military operation against Pakistan. In a sign that the situation remains the absolute priority of governments, the Ministry of Defense announced that the Minister of State for Defense Sanjay Seth would represent India during the Russian victory day parade, after Minister Modi and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh are unable to travel there. According to reading the calls from Lavrov-Jaishankar, the ministers also discussed upcoming meetings at the top between Mr. Modi and Mr. Putin, which is later due this year and other meetings before. Friday, the high representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Kaja Kallas, described the alarming tensions and said that she had spoken to Mr. Jaishankar and the Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar to show the restraint and continue a dialogue to facilitate the situation, adding that climbing does not help anyone. Avoiding a question on international comments calling for de-escalation, the spokesperson for the MEA, Randir Jaiswal, said that India appreciates the solidarity and the strong conviction of the world's terrorist attack in the world community as well as the very strong feeling of solidarity and support in New Delhi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/modi-doubles-down-on-commitment-to-take-firm-and-decisive-action-against-pahalgam-perpetrators/article69535690.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

