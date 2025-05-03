Politics
Get to know the commander TNI, the former solo Dandim who canceled the lieutenant-general Kunto mutations
Indonesian President Joko Widodo (right) received a Shark Kencana patent from the TNI General Agus Commander Subeying (left) to Kri Dr. Radjiman Wedyodiningrat (RJW-992), Jakarta Bay Waters, Saturday (09/28/2024).
Republika.co.id, Jakarta – TNI commander, General Agus Subuyingo, made a surprising decision. In another period, he canceled the decision to delete Letjen Kunto Arief Wibowo Of the position of the commander of the combined defense zones commander (Pangkogabwilhan) I. It was based on the decree of the TNI KEP commander number / 554 / A / IV / 2025 of April 30, 2025.
The last policy has canceled the decree of the TNI KEP commander number / 554 / IV / 2025 dated April 29, 2025, which regulates the dismissal and the appointment in the posts within the TNI. In the previous decree, Lieutenant-General Kunto, who was the general's son (RET), Try Sutrisno was made special staff of the Non-Job Ksad alias.
With the last decision, Lieutenant-General Kunto still holds a post Alliance I which has only been officially carried out since mid -2025. Consequently, Laksda Hersan failed to promote Pangkogabwilhan I.
Laksda which is a former help and military secretary of the president (SESMILPRES) Joko Widodo (Jokowi) canceled the rank of three floors. The 1994 (AAL) Academy (AAL) ABITURIER remains in its original position, namely the command of the Armada command (Pangkoarmada) III.
For the first time in the history of the TNI, the change of transfer was canceled by General Agus suffered. Agus was appointed commander of the TNI by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at the Palais d'etat, Central Jakarta, Wednesday 22/11/2023). AGUS is the 23rd TNI commander based on the presidential decree (Keppres) of the Republic of Indonesia number 102 / TNI / YEAR 2023. At the time, AGUS replaced Admiral Yudo Margono who entered the retirement age.
Agus had proximity to Jokowi when the two were both solo. Jokowi is the mayor of Solo for the period 2005-2012. The AGUS was a battalion commander (Danyon) 22 / MANGGALA YUDHA Group 2 KOPASSUS / SANDI YUDHA in 2008 based in Kartasura, Sukoharjo Regency, which borders the Solo city.
AGUS received a promotion as a commander of Kodim (Dandim) 0735 / Surakarta in 2009-2011. Both as Danyon and Dandim, at that time, the rank of Agus was still Lieutenant-Colonel (lieutenant-colonel).
