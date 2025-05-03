CM Omar calls PM Modi, discuss the situation J&K – Cashmere Observer





CM Omar calls PM Modi, discusses the situation J & K New Delhi- The chief minister of Jammu-et-Cachemire, Omar Abdullah, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and discussed various questions, including last week's terrorist attack in Pahalgam, officials announced. The Reunion at the Prime Minister's residence lasted around 30 minutes, they said. This is the first meeting between the two leaders since the terrorist attack on April 22 in which 26 people, mainly tourists, were killed. The officials said that Abdullah had informed the Prime Minister of the Situation of the soil, in particular the indignation among the people of the murderous attack and their spontaneous demonstrations in each corner and corner to transmit their disapproval of violence, which had occurred for the first time since the eruption of terrorism in 1989. He also underlined the sacrifice of the operator of Pony Ride, Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who had tried to tear a weapon from one of the terrorists in a courageous attempt to protect tourists. The fallout from the attack on the booming tourism industry and the next Amarnath Yatra have also been discussed, officials said. The 38 -day annual Yatra Amarnath Yatra is expected to start on July 3 in twin roads – the traditional pahalgam of 48 kilometers in the district of Annantag and the 14 kilometer shorter but steeway in the Ganderbal district.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kashmirobserver.net/2025/05/03/cm-omar-calls-on-pm-modi-discusses-jk-situation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

