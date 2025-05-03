Donald Trump considering the executive decree on the payment of university athletes after talking with Nick Saban: reports





President Donald J. Trump plans to publish a decree to know how college athletes can be compensated after meeting Nick Saban during a trip to Tuscaloosa, Alberta, earlier this week, according to several reports.

The Wall Street Journal reported on the revision of the executive order for the first time.

Trump and Saban, former Alabamas football coach, met Thursday evening after the president said the opening speech at university. Saban told Trump that the professionalization of major university sports with certain athletes now paid hundreds of thousands, even millions of dollars, has affected the company and has created uneven playground, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama, the former Auburn coach, also said that he had spoken with Trump of the name, image and compensation for the resemblance to university athletes on Thursday.

Had a great conversation with President Trump last night on the importance of establishing national standards for Nile.

University football is the heart and soul of America but it is in danger if we do not level the playing field. Pic.twitter.com/gluycydufxy

Tommy Tuberville coach (@Senuberville) May 2, 2025

The White House did not immediately respond to the request for athletics comments.

The Wall Street Journal, quoting anonymous managers of the White House, said that the president had asked aid to start studying what could be in a decree. What this could involve and if it would ensure the stability of university sports is not clear.

The challenge with any decision or order is that there are several levels that should be taken up. It is not only an antitrust problem; It is also a work and employment problem. It is also a title IX problem. There are also contractual problems, advertising problems. There is a lot there, said Gabe Feldman, professor of sports law at Tulane.

Trump has already signed an executive decree prohibiting transgender athletes from participating in women sports, which prompted the NCAA to change its policies. The Trump administration also ordered the Ministry of Education to investigate schools, such as Penn, which allowed transgender athletes to participate in women's sports for violations of the title IX.

We have seen the president being aggressive in many different areas, including the participation of transgender athletes, so I do not think it would be a shock if he was trying to intervene here, said Feldman.

An assistant from the Congress told Athletic that a decree may not stabilize the university sports system, which requires legal certainty and limited refuge against disputes. Legal protections and the pre -written state laws can only be dealt with by congress legislation.

We have obtained all these different states establishing rules on what they can and cannot do, said Saban last September in a panel of Dallas alongside the president of the NCAA, Charlie Baker. The federal government should do something to create something where each state has no different law for what you can do.

Representative Michael Baumgartner, a first -year republican of Washington who recently presented a bill to dissolve NCAA conferences and geography remodeling, the Athletic said last month that he hoped that Trump would get involved in the issue of university sports. The NCAA was formed outside the action by the White House of Teddy Roosevelts.

I think it will take the presidential participation to do something, said Baumgartner. I think there is an opportunity with President Trump. He is obviously a sports fan. It will take leadership because it is just in many different committees, and it will therefore be a challenge to (pass something) unless there is a presidential involvement.

University sports are at the dawn of a historic change while NCAA and the main conferences await the final approval of the regulation of three antitrust proceedings which threatened to bankrupt the association and the leagues.

If the American district judge Claudia Wilken approves the terms of the agreement, which includes $ 2.8 billion in damages to former and certain current university athletes, schools that opt ​​for the agreement will be authorized to share up to $ 20.5 million with their athletes.

The NCAA and the conferences have until Wednesday to answer the last command of Wilkens, demanding changes in the agreement. A final decision will probably be done in a few weeks, and most of university sports are always convinced that it will rely.

Even with the settlement agreement, the NCAA and the conferences recognized the need for a federal law to strengthen a new system.

University sports have been in a tumultuous reform for several years since the NCAA has raised its rules prohibiting athletes from earning money from transactions and approval agreements in 2021. The NCAA has practically helpless to defend itself from antitrust proceedings since a remuneration of unanimous athletes.

Baker, conference commissioners, sports directors, coaches and even certain athletes have put pressure on Washington legislators to adopt a federal law to help regulate university sports since NCAA has not changed its null rules. In recent years, however, the conversation has passed from paid athletes to antitrust protections, the employment of athletes and pre -written laws of states, which create a patchwork of rules for university sports.

I think that the most important thing they are looking for is the antitrust exemption, because it allows the NCAA to put rules that allow them to have things like a salary ceiling and restrictions on third -party compensation without being continued for antitrust violations, said Law of Sports Mit Winter. And transfer the rules too because it has become a great thing now too. Each week, there is a new trial linked to eligibility rules, and it is also an antitrust problem.

Only a bill adopted by the congress could solve these problems. Numerous bills and projects have been presented, announced or floated by members of the two chambers of the Congress, and there have been a dozen public hearings since 2020, when state legislators began to force the NCAA hand by adopting a myriad of laws that allowed the university athletes of their states to be remunerated. The four Power 4 commissioners again visited Washington last month to put pressure for support.

None of the bills have yet gone anywhere.

The fact that student-athletes make positive changes and face many challenges facing university sports by forcing social benefits and guaranteeing scholarships, but there are threats to university sports that federal legislation can effectively approach, and the advocacy association with students and their schools for a bipartite solution, said Buckley, Vice-President of the NCAA of external affairs.

Saban, who led to Alabama at six national championships before retired last year, often said that he supported university athletes financially benefiting from the income that their sport generates.

But the system and the way do it right now, there is very little name, image and resemblance in university athletics, said Saban at the Panel in Dallas last year. It's just a payment for the game.

(Photo by Donald Trump and Nick Saban at Alabamas Graduation: Gary Cosby Jr. / USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/athletic/6330290/2025/05/02/donald-trump-executive-order-paying-college-athletes-nick-saban/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos