Politics
Despite their refusals, China loses the tariff war
While President Trump brings manufacturing to the United States back to business and ends in trade agreements with India, Japan and Korea from Chinas in South Korea as the field of the world factory is numbered. And Beijing is furious.
In a movement that dates back to the cultural revolution, Chinese schoolchildren are again be learned to hate the United States. Class time is devoted to the cries of anti-American slogans As China must win the United States China-States Trade War!
Chinas Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a video Affirming that China does not kneel in the United States, warning that losing to us, hegemony would be like drinking poison. During the BRICS meeting in Rio this week, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Wang Yi, also spoke hard: “Silence or retirement will only encourage intimidators.”
But it turns out that in secret, Beijing was quietly retired as quickly as possible.
Trump disclosed in an interview with Time magazine on April 25 that Chinas Xi Jinping contacted him directly on the prices, and then said he had since spoken with the Chinese dictator several times.
The Korean press confirmed that the United States and China began to contact behind the scenes in relation to the pricing war and a high-ranking Chinese delegation was photographed Enter the US Treasury department early in the morning of April 24.
Châtonnerie de la Commerce negotiations have already started to bear fruit, China unilaterally reducing its punitive prices out of 131 American goods.
Unsurprisingly, the regime continues to lie to the Chinese people and the world about all of this.
Guo Kiakun, an official from the Chinese Foreign Ministry, said on several occasions that no tariff negotiations had taken place.
Otherwise, any suggestion is a new and false news, said Guo, who urged the United States to stop deceiving the public.
Understand that the public that Guo is concerned about deception does not live in America, but in China.
You see, Chinas State Media described Xi Jinping as heroically in the eyes of Trump.
The Chinese were informed that not only their faithful leader, alone among all the world leaders, paired the prices with his family, but that he was held loud and never, never fell.
Think of the amount of face that Xi Jinping will lose when the Chinese people learn that after greatness on prices, has given way. But Xi Jinping A, and for a good reason.
The signs of the imminent economic collapse of Chinas are everywhere:
- They are in the huge lots of containers who missed the pricing deadline on April 9, sitting in Chinese ports. These are filled with goods whose prices have evaluated on the American market. Meanwhile, freight reservations for container trips between China and the United States are halving.
- They are in deserted factory floors throughout the China coast, where workers are dismissed by tens of thousands. Textile, toys, electronic and furniture factories are only some of the industries crushed by prices.
- They are in the empty streets and the closed stores of surrounding industrial cities, including unique customers, factory workers who are now unemployed cannot afford to eat or shop in their standing stand or pre -noodle convenience stores.
America is by far the largest customer in Chinas, absorbing approximately one sixth of Chinese exports. If the prices remain in place for a duration, economists estimate that 80% of Chinas goods will be sheltered from the American market, which represents a loss of almost $ 400 billion.
Up to 10 million Chinese workers could lose their jobs in the coming weeks, explains the Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, a number that could easily double in the months that follow as the training effects of tear of the slowdown in the economy.
Beijing's greatest concern is not a pricing recession, but the social disorders that will follow.
The country's unemployment rate was already much greater than 10% before Trump prices increased. With millions of people joining the ranks of the unemployed, it is only a matter of time before going down the street.
Beijing officials continue to blur in public, echoing Wang Qishan, the former vice-president of China and a close ally of Xi Jinping, who says: we are not afraid of a trade war with the United States. The Chinese people can survive a whole year eating only grass.
In private, however, they are concerned about a resumption of the 1989 Tiananmen demonstrations.
This is why Xis calls.
Steven W. Mosher is the president of the research institute on the population and the author of “Le Diable and Communist China”.
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2025/05/03/opinion/despite-their-denials-china-is-losing-the-tariffs-war/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
