PM Shehbaz thanks Erdogan for his support in the middle of the tensions of Pak-Inde

Islamabad: Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif expressed his gratitude to the president of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his support in Pakistan in the middle of the current situation in South Asia and his call for regional peace after the attack on Pahalgam, reported a press agency managed by the state, radio Pakistan.

Addressing the Turkiye ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Irfan Neziroglu PM Shehbaz said that Turkiye's support in Pakistan illustrates the strong and historic link between the two nations.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that despite the provocative actions of India following the Pahalgam incident, Pakistan's response was responsible and measured.

He reiterated that Pakistan has always condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Enumerating that Pakistan's sacrifices in its efforts to combat terrorism, including 90,000 victims and more than $ 152 billion in economic losses over the years, Shehbaz Sharif has declared that India's actions have disntected Pakistan from its efforts to combat terrorism.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said India had not shared evidence and wrongly try to connect Pakistan to Pahalgam incident.

He said India had not yet responded to Pakistan's offer to have a credible, transparent and neutral international investigation to determine the facts behind Pahalgam incident. Pakistan will cooperate fully with such an investigation and would welcome if Turkiye joined him.

Prime Minister Shehbaz has reaffirmed the emphasis put by his government on the economic recovery and the growth of Pakistan for which he required peace and security in his neighborhood.

On this occasion, the Turkish ambassador informed the Prime Minister that Turkiye appreciated the position of Pakistan and expressed his solidarity with Pakistan while calling for de -escalation and exhorting restraint in the current crisis to maintain peace and security in South Asia.