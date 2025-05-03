



President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that Ukraine would not adhere to a three-day ceasefire proposed by Russia, saying that such a short truce would not help negotiation for lasting peace. Ukraine in March accepted a proposal from the Trump administration for a 30-day ceasefire, followed by talks on issues, including the location of an armistice line, stages to protect a nuclear power plant occupied by the Russian army and the deployment of a possible peacekeeping force. On Saturday, Zelensky told kyiv journalists that the Russian counter-offer of a three-day ceasefire covering the anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe, an important political holiday in Russia, was only a theatrical show. He said Russia’s offer was intended to create a gentle atmosphere of the exit of isolation for President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia, and to assume the security concerns of foreign leaders and dignitaries attending a parade of the day of victory in Moscow on May 9. The Chinese president, Xi Jinping, accepted an invitation to attend the parade.

We are simply at war, or Putin shows that he is ready to stop shooting as a first step to end the war, said Mr. Zelensky. The Ukraine offer of a 30-day truce remains on the table, he added, saying that Ukraine would be ready to start this truce before the May 9 holidays if Russia accepted it.

Since Russia launched its large -scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Kyiv has designed and manufactured a growing long -range drones fleet that exploded capable of hitting Moscow and have repeatedly targeted the Russian capital. Zelensky said on Saturday that Ukraine would not offer any security guarantee to the guests of the Square Red parade on May 9, while Russia made missile strikes on Ukraine despite the visits to foreign leaders in kyiv. Last week, Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukraine military intelligence chief, disseminated a more direct threat, saying that guests in the parade should bring ear traffic jams. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova replied that Mr. Zelenskys' comments were a direct threat to the celebration of Russia. The deputy chief of Russias Security Council, Dmitri A. Medvedev, threatened any reprisals for all attacks during birthday ceremonies, writing in an article on Telegram which, in the event of real provocation on the day of victory, no one guarantees Kyiv will see on May 10.

Russia’s rejection offer comes when Mr. Zelensky found himself on a little safer field with the Trump administration in cease-fire talks, repairing relations after a disastrous oval office match in February. He took it difficult to emphasize that Ukraine accepted the administrations proposed by censorship followed by substantial talks, while Russia did not do so. Although its advances on the battlefield slowed down a ramp in the midst of astounding victims, Russia is still considered a momentum during the war and would lose a lever if the fights stopped for an important period. President Trump last month expressed his frustration with regard to the Russian feet in the talks and bombings of the Ukrainian cities who killed dozens of civilians, publishing on social networks, Vladimir Stop! After a missile strike in Kyiv, killed 12 people and injured dozens.

In his comments on Saturday, Mr. Zelensky praised the change of tone at a meeting with Mr. Trump on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Francis last month, calling him his best conversation to date with the American leader.

While the two were face to face on chairs in the Vatican, he said, he had approached an American recovery in the supply of air defense weapons in Ukraine and suggested that America required additional sanctions on Russia. I will not talk about details, but what he told me looked strong, said Mr. Zelensky. Thursday, the spokesperson for the State Department, Tammy K. Bruce, said that the United States would withdraw as mediator in talks, which had only given limited commitments to reduce air strikes on energy infrastructure and an earlier cease-fire from Easter Sunday that the two parties accused the other of violation. We will certainly remain attached to her and we will help where we can, said Ms. Bruce about the search for peace. But, she said, we are not going to fly all over the world to decrease a hat to mediate meetings. Negotiations, she said, would depend on Russia and Ukraine presenting concrete ideas on how this conflict will end. It will belong to them. On Saturday, Zelensky suggested that the United States is taking a step back after a ceasefire. He said that after an agreement on an agreement on a ceasefire, some countries would like us to stay head-on with the Russians. In response to a question about the prospect that the Trump administration moves away from talks, Mr. Zelensky said he expected the European nations playing a role. Europeans, he said, will be nearby.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2025/05/03/world/europe/ukraine-russia-ceasefire-talks.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos