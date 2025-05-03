Indonesian vice-president Gibran says that AI will be taught in schools from the next academic year





Tempo.co,, Jakarta – Vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka announced that the government would present artificial intelligence (AI) as part of the school program from the next academic year. The subject of AI will be available at school levels in primary school, the first cycle of secondary, high senior and vocational training. Gibran, the eldest son of former president Joko Widodo, made this announcement during a public conference entitled Creative job opportunity with AI At the Anggrek Campus Auditorium at the University of Binus in West Jakarta on Friday May 2, 2025. The event took place in collaboration with the AI ​​Aico community. “During the next academic year, we will begin to integrate subjects of study by AI or AI at elementary school, secondary, high senior and vocational training,” he said in an official press release on Saturday, May 2025. He explained that the decision had been made at a closed -door meeting led by President Prabowo at the State Palace. The government has agreed to immediately implement AI education in the national program. Gibran stressed the importance of introducing AI education at an early stage, given its role as a key component of the future. He has encouraged young generations not only to use AI but also to develop innovative solutions that contribute to national and global progress. He has cited several current AI applications in Indonesia, such as traffic surveillance systems used by PT Jasa Marga during technologies for recognition of Eid vacation and the recognition of care implemented by PT Kai. “Jasa Marga already uses AI. All staff members are young. They can monitor traffic along toll roads and decide when applying unidirectional or contrarimental systems. Kai uses advanced cameras with AI facial recognition. If there are thieves, they can be identified,” he said. In his fence remarks, Gibran urged young Indonesians to master digital technologies and participate in the construction of the future economy. “Indonesia never lacks intelligent children. They are all creative, and you have to be able to kiss the latest technologies, including AI, crypto, blockchain and others,” he said. Gibran first proposed the inclusion of AI and coding in the school program at a coordination meeting on fundamental and secondary education in the Gandaria region in southern Jakarta on November 11, 2024. “We must not be delayed on India. To achieve golden Indonesia, we need a golden generation. We want more coding experts, IA experts, automatic learning experts and others,” he said at the time. The Minister of Fundamental and Secondary Education, Abdul Mu'ti, confirmed that AI and coding will be introduced as elective subjects from the next semester. He noted that although the subjects are not compulsory, they are important and must be taught of the elementary level. “Of course, mastery technology is important, even necessary, but its use must be directed to positive activities that benefit society as a whole,” Mu'ti said at a press conference at the Ministry of Education and Culture in the Jakarta center on Sunday, February 2, 2025. Hanin Marwah contributed to this report. Choice of the publisher: Prabowo, Gibran meets senior officials from South Korean companies Click here To get the latest tempo news updates on Google News

