



A former senior cybersecurity who refuted President Donald Trumps lies that the 2020 elections were faked under a federal survey, according to a spokesman for the Ministry of Homeland Security.

Chris Krebs faces an unpertified government investigation, said DHS spokesperson. Consequently, Krebs has been expelled from an American customs program which allows an accelerated authorization for pre-approved American travelers at airports, known as Global Entry.

Chris Krebs is under active investigation by law enforcement agencies, “said DHS spokesperson for NBC News.” It is a fact of disqualifying it for the world entry.

The officials refused to say why Krebs were the subject of an investigation or which federal agencies led the investigation. CNN first pointed out the Krebs suspension of the world entrance program.

The White House referred to NBC News at the DHS and Justice Department for Comments. The Ministry of Justice refused to comment.

Refuse electoral fraud complaints prevails

Krebs, who was head of the cybersecurity and infrastructure security agency during Trumps' first term, refused to comment. Trump dismissed Krebs after declaring in a statement that the 2020 election was the safest in American history.

Krebs added that there is no evidence that an abolished or lost voting system has changed votes or has been compromised in any way.

The investigation into Krebs comes after President Trump published an Amemorandon on April 9 managed the Attorney General and the Homeland Security Secretary to take all appropriate measures to examine Krebs' activities during his stay in government. The memo also revoked the DEDOUNATURE OF KREBS SAFETY.

The memo targeting Krebs, and a similar memo appointing the former superior official of the DHS, Miles Taylor, marked an escalation of President Trumps Campaign of Retribution against the perceived political enemies. It was the first time that the president has requested any government surveys against individuals.

Miles Taylor, center, leaves lunch of the Republican Caucus on Capitol Hill, March 5, 2019.

The presidential memorandum accused Krebs of having sought to remove conservative views on social media on the 2020 elections and the COVVI-19 epidemic, by allegedly forcing social media platforms under the guise of the fight against supposed disinformation.

The memo said that Krebs falsely and without foundation denied that the 2020 elections had been faked and stolen, in particular by rejecting inappropriately and categorically rejected from the embezzlement of generalized elections and serious vulnerabilities with voting machines.

Trump said on several occasions that the 2020 election had been stolen, but nothing proves that the vote was tormented by generalized fraud.

More than 50 legal proceedings exercised by Trump or his allies alleging fraud and irregularities have been withdrawn, rejected or refused by the judges of States and States.

After Trump signed the memorandum last month, canceling Krebs' security clearance, Krebs left his role in the Sentineone cybersecurity company to prepare for his legal defense. Security authorizations are crucial for employees working on federal cybersecurity contracts.

More than 40 cybersecurity experts signed an open letter on April 29 condemning what they called Krebs' political persecution.

By placing Krebs and Sentinelona in the reticle, the president indicates that cybersecurity professionals whose conclusions do not align with his narrative risk with their companies and their livelihoods subject to parasitic targeting and reprisals, “the letter said:” The same intimidation tactic which he recently used against law firms “.

